NASCAR DFS picks 2025 Homestead-Miami: Top drivers, sleepers, and strategy

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to action this Sunday with the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The event marks the sixth race of the 2025 season.

For fans, they'll want to keep an eye on a few drivers for their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineup. According to DraftKings sportsbooks, as of Tuesday afternoon EST, Kyle Larson is the early favorite to win the next NASCAR Cup race at +400. Following the driver of the #5 is Ryan Blaney and defending Homestead winner Tyler Reddick at +500. With Larson and Reddick being past winners at the track and Blaney having a runner-up finish last year, putting money on those three drivers is a great strategy.

Christopher Bell sits at +900 odds to win. Considering he's won three races this season and is a former Homestead winner, this is great value for the driver of the #20. At +250 to finish top 3, Bell might be a sure bet in some capacity for Sunday's race.

One driver bettors might want to avoid this weekend is Joey Logano. At +1100 to win, the driver of the #22 has only tallied one top 10 in his last five Homestead races. In three of those races, the three-time Cup Series champion has finished outside the top 20.

Another driver to stay away from betting on is the two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch. In his two Homestead races with Richard Childress Racing, the driver of the #8 has finished outside the top 15, including a 31st-place finish in last year's event. While Busch is a two-time Homestead winner, his last win came in 2019.

One driver who'd be worth a play is Alex Bowman. The driver of the #48 has notched three straight top 10s in the last three NASCAR Cup Series races. In his last five Homestead races, the Arizona native has finished top 10 in three of them.

A good sleeper pick for this week could be Bubba Wallace. The driver of the #23 finished sixth at Homestead back in 2023 and has a tendency to start near the front. In his last two Homestead races, Wallace qualified eighth for the race in 2024 and second in 2023.

When does the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race take place?

The Homestead-Miami Speedway is the site of the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is scheduled to drop on Sunday at 3 p.m. EST.

Named the Straight Talk Wireless 400, the race can be watched on FS1 or can be listened to on the Motor Racing Network. Formally a playoff race, Tyler Reddick enters as the defending winner of the event.

Meanwhile, Josh Berry will aim to capture his second career Cup win. The driver of the #21 captured his maiden win this past weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

