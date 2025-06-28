NASCAR at EchoPark lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Quaker State 400

After The Great American Getaway 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, for the Quaker State 400. The 18th race of the season will go live on Prime at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 28.

The EchoPark race will be contested on a 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track. Forty drivers will compete over 260 laps to drive down Victory Lane at EchoPark. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass posted the starting lineup for the 2025 Quaker State 400 on X.

Who is on pole for Quaker State 400?

On Friday (June 27), NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Team Penske driver Joey Logano claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 30.979 and a speed of 178.960 mph. It marked the 32nd career pole of the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion in the series. Logano is also the defending winner of the event.

Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry will share the front row with Logano after posting the exact same lap time as him, but the Penske driver won the pole because his #22 car ranks higher than Berry’s #21 car on the owner points table.

The pair will be followed by Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, and Ryan Preece in the top five. Brad Keselowski, Cole Custer, Zane Smith, Alex Bowman, and Chase Briscoe complete the top 10.

Ford's cars have dominated the qualifying at the 1.54-mile-long EchoPark track as their eight drivers took the top eight spots in the 40-car field.

2025 Quaker State 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 40-car grid at EchoPark Speedway:

#22 - Joey Logano #21 - Josh Berry #12 - Ryan Blaney #2 - Austin Cindric #60 - Ryan Preece #6 - Brad Keselowski #41 - Cole Custer #38 - Zane Smith #48 - Alex Bowman #19 - Chase Briscoe #5 - Kyle Larson #3 - Austin Dillon #17 - Chris Buescher #10 - Ty Dillon #9 - Chase Elliott #54 - Ty Gibbs #34 - Todd Gilliland #24 - William Byron #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #35 - Riley Herbst #16 - AJ Allmendinger #7 - Justin Haley #45 - Tyler Reddick #23 - Bubba Wallace #01 - Corey LaJoie #43 - Erik Jones #4 - Noah Gragson #20 - Christopher Bell #8 - Kyle Busch #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez #71 - Michael McDowell #11 - Denny Hamlin #1 - Ross Chastain #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #87 - Connor Zilisch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse #78 - BJ McLeod #51 - Cody Ware #66 - David Starr

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the EchoPark Speedway for Saturday’s Quaker State 400 live on TNT Sports.

