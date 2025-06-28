NASCAR at EchoPark lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Quaker State 400

After The Great American Getaway 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, for the Quaker State 400. The 18th race of the season will go live on Prime at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 28.

The EchoPark race will be contested on a 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track. Forty drivers will compete over 260 laps to drive down Victory Lane at EchoPark. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass posted the starting lineup for the 2025 Quaker State 400 on X.

Who is on pole for Quaker State 400?

On Friday (June 27), NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Team Penske driver Joey Logano claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 30.979 and a speed of 178.960 mph. It marked the 32nd career pole of the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion in the series. Logano is also the defending winner of the event.

Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry will share the front row with Logano after posting the exact same lap time as him, but the Penske driver won the pole because his #22 car ranks higher than Berry’s #21 car on the owner points table.

The pair will be followed by Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, and Ryan Preece in the top five. Brad Keselowski, Cole Custer, Zane Smith, Alex Bowman, and Chase Briscoe complete the top 10.

Ford's cars have dominated the qualifying at the 1.54-mile-long EchoPark track as their eight drivers took the top eight spots in the 40-car field.

2025 Quaker State 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 40-car grid at EchoPark Speedway:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #21 - Josh Berry
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #2 - Austin Cindric
  5. #60 - Ryan Preece
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #41 - Cole Custer
  8. #38 - Zane Smith
  9. #48 - Alex Bowman
  10. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  11. #5 - Kyle Larson
  12. #3 - Austin Dillon
  13. #17 - Chris Buescher
  14. #10 - Ty Dillon
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott
  16. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  17. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  18. #24 - William Byron
  19. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  20. #35 - Riley Herbst
  21. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  22. #7 - Justin Haley
  23. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  24. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  25. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #4 - Noah Gragson
  28. #20 - Christopher Bell
  29. #8 - Kyle Busch
  30. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  31. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  32. #71 - Michael McDowell
  33. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  34. #1 - Ross Chastain
  35. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  36. #87 - Connor Zilisch
  37. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse
  38. #78 - BJ McLeod
  39. #51 - Cody Ware
  40. #66 - David Starr

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the EchoPark Speedway for Saturday’s Quaker State 400 live on TNT Sports.

