NASCAR fantasy picks and lineup: Predictions for FanDuel, DraftKings — Las Vegas

NASCAR fantasy players have been on a wild ride the first three weeks of the season with three upsets and plenty of surprise performances in the first three NASCAR Cup Series races.
If NASCAR fantasy players were astute enough to pick William Byron, Tyler Reddick or Kyle Larson last week at Homestead, they had a big week. But NASCAR fantasy players who played Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney or even Denny Hamlin were likely disappointed.
Also Read: NASCAR TV schedule, start times at Las Vegas
NASCAR fantasy players will likely want to stick with the top drivers and safer bets at least one more week as Las Vegas Motor Speedway has produced few upsets over the years. One of the few exceptions, however, was last March when Joey Logano won the race, but Matt DiBenedetto, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon and Bubba Wallace all made NASCAR fantasy players happy by finishing in the top six.
The last race at Las Vegas in September favored NASCAR fantasy players who took fewer gambles, with Kurt Busch winning and Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. both finishing in the top five.
The 1.5-mile track tends to favor the top drivers, however, making things a bit easier for NASCAR fantasy players this week. Check out our betting odds and picks for Las Vegas to help with your NASCAR fantasy lineups.
NASCAR fantasy standings at NASCAR.com
Weeky standings for NASCAR fantasy players at NASCAR.com.
DRIVER | %OWNED | FANTASY PTS
- Denny Hamlin | 56 | 139
- Kevin Harvick | 59 | 111
- Michael McDowell | 7 | 104
- Kurt Busch | 23 | 102
- Joey Logano | 48 | 101
- Chase Elliott | 39 | 99
- Martin Truex Jr. | 44 | 96
- Brad Keselowski | 33 | 95
- Kyle Larson | 41 | 93
- Christopher Bell | 13 | 90
Also Read: Michael McDowell earning respect with fast start
Top NASCAR fantasy drivers at Las Vegas
NASCAR fantasy stats at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
AVG FIN | AVG POS | LAPS LED | DRIVER RATING
- Kevin Harvick 6.0 | 4.9 | 227 | 121.2
- Joey Logano 6.3 | 8.3 | 246 | 120.4
- Chase Elliott 15.3 | 7.0 | 155 | 108.5
- Martin Truex Jr. 8.3 | 8.5 | 33 | 106.4
- Denny Hamlin 11.3 | 11 | 124 | 98.0
- Ryan Blaney 11.3 | 11.1 | 21 | 97.3
- Alex Bowman 8.8 | 9.9 | 5 | 96.8
- Brad Keselowski 6.3 | 11.5 | 19 | 93.4
- Kyle Busch 10.8 | 13.7 | 19 | 93.1
- Kyle Larson 7.0 | 9.7 | 2 | 91.9
NASCAR fantasy prices, optimal lineups for DraftKings, FanDuel
NASCAR fantasy prices at DraftKings and Fan Duel.
DRIVER | DRAFTKINGS | FANDUEL
- Denny Hamlin | $9,200 | $12,000
- Michael McDowell | $6,000 | $4,500
- Kevin Harvick | $9,700 | $14,000
- Martin Truex Jr. | $11,100 | $13,500
- Chase Elliott | $10,600 | $12,500
- Joey Logano | $10,000 | $13,000
- Brad Keselowski | $10,300 | $11,300
- Christopher Bell | $7,700 | $8,500
- Kurt Busch | $8,100 | $10,000
- Kyle Busch | $11,400 | $10,500
- Kyle Larson | $9,400 | $11,700
- Chris Buescher | $6,400 | $5,000
- William Byron | $8,300 | $9,000
- Ryan Preece | $4,800 | $3,000
- Tyler Reddick | $7,900 | $6,200
- Ryan Blaney | $10,800 | $10,700
- Matt DiBenedetto | $9,000 | $7,800
Las Vegas Starting Lineup
1 Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
2 William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3 Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4 Martin Truex Jr. - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5 Michael McDowell - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
6 Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7 Kurt Busch - No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
8 Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Alex Bowman - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Brad Keselowski - No. 2 Team Penske Ford
11 Tyler Reddick - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12 Austin Dillon - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
13 Ryan Newman - No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
14 Kyle Busch - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15 Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford
16 Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
18 Chris Buescher - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
19 Ryan Preece - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
20 Cole Custer - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet
21 Ross Chastain - No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
22 Daniel Suarez - No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
23 Bubba Wallace - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
24 Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
25 Justin Haley - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26 Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford
27 Anthony Alfredo - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28 Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
29 Erik Jones - No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
30 Matt DiBenedetto - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
31 Garrett Smithley - No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford
32 Cody Ware - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
33 Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
34 BJ McLeod - No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
35 Josh Bilicki - No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36 Quin Houff - No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
37 Joey Gase - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
38 Timmy Hill - No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford