NASCAR fantasy picks and lineup: Predictions for FanDuel, DraftKings — Las Vegas

NASCAR fantasy players have been on a wild ride the first three weeks of the season with three upsets and plenty of surprise performances in the first three NASCAR Cup Series races.

If NASCAR fantasy players were astute enough to pick William Byron, Tyler Reddick or Kyle Larson last week at Homestead, they had a big week. But NASCAR fantasy players who played Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney or even Denny Hamlin were likely disappointed.

Also Read: NASCAR TV schedule, start times at Las Vegas

NASCAR fantasy players will likely want to stick with the top drivers and safer bets at least one more week as Las Vegas Motor Speedway has produced few upsets over the years. One of the few exceptions, however, was last March when Joey Logano won the race, but Matt DiBenedetto, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon and Bubba Wallace all made NASCAR fantasy players happy by finishing in the top six.

The last race at Las Vegas in September favored NASCAR fantasy players who took fewer gambles, with Kurt Busch winning and Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. both finishing in the top five.

The 1.5-mile track tends to favor the top drivers, however, making things a bit easier for NASCAR fantasy players this week. Check out our betting odds and picks for Las Vegas to help with your NASCAR fantasy lineups.

NASCAR fantasy standings at NASCAR.com

Weeky standings for NASCAR fantasy players at NASCAR.com.

DRIVER | %OWNED | FANTASY PTS

Advertisement

Denny Hamlin | 56 | 139 Kevin Harvick | 59 | 111 Michael McDowell | 7 | 104 Kurt Busch | 23 | 102 Joey Logano | 48 | 101 Chase Elliott | 39 | 99 Martin Truex Jr. | 44 | 96 Brad Keselowski | 33 | 95 Kyle Larson | 41 | 93 Christopher Bell | 13 | 90

I'll probably have some combo of 2-3 Penske drivers, Larson, Harvick, Truex and Bowman https://t.co/REF2WUjBid — RJ Kraft (@kraftdaddy85) March 2, 2021

Also Read: Michael McDowell earning respect with fast start

Top NASCAR fantasy drivers at Las Vegas

NASCAR fantasy stats at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

AVG FIN | AVG POS | LAPS LED | DRIVER RATING

Kevin Harvick 6.0 | 4.9 | 227 | 121.2 Joey Logano 6.3 | 8.3 | 246 | 120.4 Chase Elliott 15.3 | 7.0 | 155 | 108.5 Martin Truex Jr. 8.3 | 8.5 | 33 | 106.4 Denny Hamlin 11.3 | 11 | 124 | 98.0 Ryan Blaney 11.3 | 11.1 | 21 | 97.3 Alex Bowman 8.8 | 9.9 | 5 | 96.8 Brad Keselowski 6.3 | 11.5 | 19 | 93.4 Kyle Busch 10.8 | 13.7 | 19 | 93.1 Kyle Larson 7.0 | 9.7 | 2 | 91.9

NASCAR fantasy prices, optimal lineups for DraftKings, FanDuel

NASCAR fantasy prices at DraftKings and Fan Duel.

DRIVER | DRAFTKINGS | FANDUEL

Denny Hamlin | $9,200 | $12,000 Michael McDowell | $6,000 | $4,500 Kevin Harvick | $9,700 | $14,000 Martin Truex Jr. | $11,100 | $13,500 Chase Elliott | $10,600 | $12,500 Joey Logano | $10,000 | $13,000 Brad Keselowski | $10,300 | $11,300 Christopher Bell | $7,700 | $8,500 Kurt Busch | $8,100 | $10,000 Kyle Busch | $11,400 | $10,500 Kyle Larson | $9,400 | $11,700 Chris Buescher | $6,400 | $5,000 William Byron | $8,300 | $9,000 Ryan Preece | $4,800 | $3,000 Tyler Reddick | $7,900 | $6,200 Ryan Blaney | $10,800 | $10,700 Matt DiBenedetto | $9,000 | $7,800

Las Vegas Starting Lineup

1 Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

2 William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3 Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4 Martin Truex Jr. - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5 Michael McDowell - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6 Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7 Kurt Busch - No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

8 Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9 Alex Bowman - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 Brad Keselowski - No. 2 Team Penske Ford

11 Tyler Reddick - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

12 Austin Dillon - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13 Ryan Newman - No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Advertisement

14 Kyle Busch - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15 Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

16 Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

18 Chris Buescher - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

19 Ryan Preece - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

20 Cole Custer - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet

21 Ross Chastain - No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

22 Daniel Suarez - No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

23 Bubba Wallace - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

24 Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

25 Justin Haley - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26 Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford

27 Anthony Alfredo - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28 Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

29 Erik Jones - No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

30 Matt DiBenedetto - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

31 Garrett Smithley - No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford

32 Cody Ware - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

33 Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

34 BJ McLeod - No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

35 Josh Bilicki - No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36 Quin Houff - No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

37 Joey Gase - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

38 Timmy Hill - No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford