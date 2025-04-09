NASCAR Food City 500 Qualifying at Bristol: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from the intermediate track of Darlington Raceway to the short track of Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2025 Food City 500 this weekend.

Ad

The season’s ninth points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 0.533-mile short concrete oval track will host Next Gen cars for the seventh time since it started. Fresh off the race at Darlington, it will be interesting to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges at Bristol.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Thirty-nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Food City 500 on Sunday, April 13, to compete over 500 laps and 266.5 miles.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Food City 500. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday, April 12, to determine the starting lineup for the season’s ninth race.

Denny Hamlin, a driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the race in Bristol, Tennessee, last year.

Ad

Where to watch the 2025 Food City 500 qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Food City 500 qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Saturday, April 12, 2025

2 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

3:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for Bristol Spring race weekend’s qualifying are:

USA

Qualifying for the Food City 500 will be live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

Ad

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 8:05 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 3:05 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 12:35 am IST on Sunday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Bristol can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9:05 pm GMT on Saturday.

Ad

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 5:05 am ACT on Sunday.

Ad

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Bristol race?

After finishing P2 last week at Darlington, William Byron maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 315 points. Denny Hamlin stands second with 266 points. Hamlin earned his second consecutive win of the season last week.

Christopher Bell (263), Chase Elliott (256), and Tyler Reddick (254) complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More