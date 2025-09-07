NASCAR at Gateway lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300

After the Cook Out Southern 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The second playoff race of the season will go live on NBC Sports at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 7.The Gateway playoff race will be contested on a 1.25-mile-long track. Thirty-six drivers will compete over 240 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Gateway.Who is on pole for the Enjoy Illinois 300?On Saturday, September 6, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won the Enjoy Illinois 300 pole with a time of 32.330 and a speed of 139.190 mph. It marked his third pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season, his 46th career pole in the series.Hamlin is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Gateway playoff race, and Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson will join him in the front row. Larson posted the second-best speed of 139.099 mph.The pair will be followed by Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, and Ryan Blaney in the top five.William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, the defending winner of the event Austin Cindric, and Zane Smith complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at Darlington on X.2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 starting line-upBelow is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at World Wide Technology Raceway:#11 - Denny Hamlin#5 - Kyle Larson#19 - Chase Briscoe#1 - Ross Chastain#12 - Ryan Blaney#24 - William Byron#45 - Tyler Reddick#20 - Christopher Bell#2 - Austin Cindric#38 - Zane Smith#17 - Chris Buescher#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#3 - Austin Dillon#43 - Erik Jones#16 - A.J. Allmendinger#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#9 - Chase Elliott#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#54 - Ty Gibbs#8 - Kyle Busch#6 - Brad Keselowski#4 - Noah Gragson#48 - Alex Bowman#99 - Daniel Suarez#77 - Carson Hocevar#71 - Michael McDowell#41 - Cole Custer#34 - Todd Gilliland#7 - Justin Haley#60 - Ryan Preece#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#10 - Ty Dillon#51 - Cody WareFans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the World Wide Technology Raceway for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 on NBC Sports and USA Network.