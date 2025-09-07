NASCAR at Gateway lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300

By Yash Soni
Published Sep 07, 2025 03:45 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 (Source: Getty Images)

After the Cook Out Southern 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The second playoff race of the season will go live on NBC Sports at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 7.

The Gateway playoff race will be contested on a 1.25-mile-long track. Thirty-six drivers will compete over 240 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Gateway.

Who is on pole for the Enjoy Illinois 300?

On Saturday, September 6, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won the Enjoy Illinois 300 pole with a time of 32.330 and a speed of 139.190 mph. It marked his third pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season, his 46th career pole in the series.

Hamlin is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Gateway playoff race, and Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson will join him in the front row. Larson posted the second-best speed of 139.099 mph.

The pair will be followed by Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, and Ryan Blaney in the top five.

William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, the defending winner of the event Austin Cindric, and Zane Smith complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at Darlington on X.

2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  4. #1 - Ross Chastain
  5. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  6. #24 - William Byron
  7. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  8. #20 - Christopher Bell
  9. #2 - Austin Cindric
  10. #38 - Zane Smith
  11. #17 - Chris Buescher
  12. #21 - Josh Berry
  13. #22 - Joey Logano
  14. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #43 - Erik Jones
  17. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  18. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  19. #9 - Chase Elliott
  20. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  21. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  22. #8 - Kyle Busch
  23. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  24. #4 - Noah Gragson
  25. #48 - Alex Bowman
  26. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  27. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #71 - Michael McDowell
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  31. #7 - Justin Haley
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  35. #10 - Ty Dillon
  36. #51 - Cody Ware

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the World Wide Technology Raceway for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 on NBC Sports and USA Network.

