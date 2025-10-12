NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Cup Series playoff race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400. A total of 38 drivers will contest the season’s seventh playoff race over the 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track.Last year, it was Joey Logano who took the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after beating Christopher Bell. The #22 Team Penske Ford driver will look to make it back-to-back South Point 400 wins and will start from the ninth position for Sunday’s (October 12) main event.What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas will be waved at 5:35p.m. ET on Sunday.The live coverage of the South Point 400 will be available on NBC Sports, while PRN and SiriusXM Radio will provide the radio broadcast in the United States.Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the South Point 400 at Las VegasDenny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, took the early upper hand in qualifying and will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s South Point 400. He won the pole with a time of 29.213 and a speed of 184.849 mph during Sunday’s Cup Series qualifying session.Chase Briscoe will start alongside him on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott will start from the second row.NASCAR South Point 400 starting lineupHere is the Cup Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway race lineup:#11 - Denny Hamlin#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#9 - Chase Elliott#24 - William Byron#5 - Kyle Larson#23 - Bubba Wallace#45 - Tyler Reddick#22 - Joey Logano#54 - Ty Gibbs#17 - Chris Buescher#48 - Alex Bowman#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#12 - Ryan Blaney#1 - Ross Chastain#60 - Ryan Preece#99 - Daniel Suarez#71 - Michael McDowell#43 - Erik Jones#16 - A.J. Allmendinger#41 - Cole Custer#77 - Carson Hocevar#38 - Zane Smith#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#3 - Austin Dillon#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#7 - Justin Haley#4 - Noah Gragson#21 - Josh Berry#34 - Todd Gilliland#2 - Austin Cindric#8 - Kyle Busch#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#6 - Brad Keselowski#10 - Ty Dillon#51 - Cody Ware#44 - J.J. Yeley#78 - Katherine LeggeFans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s South Point 400 live on the USA Network.