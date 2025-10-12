  • NASCAR
NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Cup Series playoff race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 12, 2025 15:30 GMT
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series: Kobalt Tools 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400. A total of 38 drivers will contest the season’s seventh playoff race over the 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track.

Last year, it was Joey Logano who took the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after beating Christopher Bell. The #22 Team Penske Ford driver will look to make it back-to-back South Point 400 wins and will start from the ninth position for Sunday’s (October 12) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas will be waved at 5:35p.m. ET on Sunday.

The live coverage of the South Point 400 will be available on NBC Sports, while PRN and SiriusXM Radio will provide the radio broadcast in the United States.

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas

Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, took the early upper hand in qualifying and will start on the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s South Point 400. He won the pole with a time of 29.213 and a speed of 184.849 mph during Sunday’s Cup Series qualifying session.

Chase Briscoe will start alongside him on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott will start from the second row.

NASCAR South Point 400 starting lineup

Here is the Cup Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway race lineup:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell
  4. #9 - Chase Elliott
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  8. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #22 - Joey Logano
  10. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  11. #17 - Chris Buescher
  12. #48 - Alex Bowman
  13. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  14. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  15. #1 - Ross Chastain
  16. #60 - Ryan Preece
  17. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  18. #71 - Michael McDowell
  19. #43 - Erik Jones
  20. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  21. #41 - Cole Custer
  22. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  25. #3 - Austin Dillon
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #7 - Justin Haley
  28. #4 - Noah Gragson
  29. #21 - Josh Berry
  30. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  31. #2 - Austin Cindric
  32. #8 - Kyle Busch
  33. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  34. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  35. #10 - Ty Dillon
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #44 - J.J. Yeley
  38. #78 - Katherine Legge

Fans will be able to watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s South Point 400 live on the USA Network.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport.

Edited by Yash Soni
