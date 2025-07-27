NASCAR at Indianapolis lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Brickyard 400

After the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, for the Brickyard 400. The 22nd race of the season will go live on TNT Sports at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 27.The Indy race will be contested on a 2.5-mile-long oval track. Thirty-nine drivers will compete over 160 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Dover.Who is on pole for Brickyard 400?On Saturday (July 26), in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe claimed his fifth pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 49.136s and a speed of 183.165 mph. It marked the seventh pole of Briscoe’s career in the series.Briscoe is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Brickyard race, and 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace will join him in the front row. Wallace posted the second-best time of 49.149 and a speed of 183.117 mph.The pair will be followed by Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick, and Ty Gibbs in the top five. William Byron, Chris Buescher, Carson Hocevar, A. J. Allmendinger, and Austin Cindric complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at Indy on X.The defending winner of the Brickyard 400, Kyle Larson, and the defending series champion, Joey Logano, will start 13th and 15th, respectively, in the 39-car field on Sunday.2025 Brickyard 400 starting line-upBelow is the complete starting lineup for the 39-car grid at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:#19 - Chase Briscoe#23 - Bubba Wallace#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick#54 - Ty Gibbs#24 - William Byron#17 - Chris Buescher#77 - Carson Hocevar#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#2 - Austin Cindric#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#8 - Kyle Busch#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#22 - Joey Logano#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#4 - Noah Gragson#34 - Todd Gilliland#3 - Austin Dillon#48 - Alex Bowman#71 - Michael McDowell#60 - Ryan Preece#12 - Ryan Blaney#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#10 - Ty Dillon#38 - Zane Smith#7 - Justin Haley#41 - Cole Custer#9 - Chase Elliott#99 - Daniel Suárez#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#1 - Ross Chastain#51 - Cody Ware#62- Jesse Love (i)#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#66 - Josh Bilicki (i)#78 - Katherine Legge#11 - Denny HamlinFans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Brickyard 400 on TNT Sports.