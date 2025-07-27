NASCAR at Indianapolis lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Brickyard 400

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 27, 2025 02:01 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
NASCAR 2025 Brickyard 400 starting lineup (Source: Imagn)

After the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, for the Brickyard 400. The 22nd race of the season will go live on TNT Sports at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 27.

The Indy race will be contested on a 2.5-mile-long oval track. Thirty-nine drivers will compete over 160 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Dover.

Who is on pole for Brickyard 400?

On Saturday (July 26), in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe claimed his fifth pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 49.136s and a speed of 183.165 mph. It marked the seventh pole of Briscoe’s career in the series.

Briscoe is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Brickyard race, and 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace will join him in the front row. Wallace posted the second-best time of 49.149 and a speed of 183.117 mph.

The pair will be followed by Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick, and Ty Gibbs in the top five. William Byron, Chris Buescher, Carson Hocevar, A. J. Allmendinger, and Austin Cindric complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at Indy on X.

The defending winner of the Brickyard 400, Kyle Larson, and the defending series champion, Joey Logano, will start 13th and 15th, respectively, in the 39-car field on Sunday.

2025 Brickyard 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 39-car grid at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  3. #43 - Erik Jones
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  6. #24 - William Byron
  7. #17 - Chris Buescher
  8. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  9. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  10. #2 - Austin Cindric
  11. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  12. #8 - Kyle Busch
  13. #5 - Kyle Larson
  14. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  15. #22 - Joey Logano
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #4 - Noah Gragson
  19. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  20. #3 - Austin Dillon
  21. #48 - Alex Bowman
  22. #71 - Michael McDowell
  23. #60 - Ryan Preece
  24. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  25. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  26. #10 - Ty Dillon
  27. #38 - Zane Smith
  28. #7 - Justin Haley
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #9 - Chase Elliott
  31. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #1 - Ross Chastain
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #62- Jesse Love (i)
  36. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  37. #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  38. #78 - Katherine Legge
  39. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Brickyard 400 on TNT Sports.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
