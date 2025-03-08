NASCAR insider picks Ford driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Phoenix

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Phoenix Raceway for the fourth race of the season, the GOVX 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes to win the 2025 Xfinity Series GOVX 200.
Pockrass picked Haas Factory Team Ford driver Sheldon Creed to take the checkered flag at Phoenix on Sunday, March 8. He has a good record at Phoenix with three top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes at this track. He finished P3 last year at this event.
Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions are Jesse Love, the defending NACSAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, and Harrison Burton.
Pockrass wrote on X:
“My Xfinity pick for today at Phoenix: Sheldon Creed ... top-5: Creed Love Allgaier Hill HBurton ET 11:30-CW App-Xfinity p&q 2-Prime-Cup p&q 4:30-CW-NASCAR Countdown 5:10-CW-Xfinity race 45-45-110”
Sheldon Creed finished third, 14th, and 12th in the first three races of this season. He has never won in the series and will look to win the first of his career this Saturday.
The 27-year-old Alpine, California, native is currently in his first season for Haas Factory Team, behind the wheel of the #00 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Last year, he wrapped up the season in sixth place in the Xfinity Series points table.
Chandler Smith is the defending winner of the event. However, he hasn’t competed this year.
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams in action at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday at 5 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series race on CW and MRN.
Who has higher odds to win NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix?
The part-time Xfinity Series driver Aric Almirola is the top favorite to win the GOVX 200 with +400 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are Alex Bowman and Justin Allgaier at +400 odds on Saturday.
- Aric Almirola: +400
- Alex Bowman: +425
- Justin Allgaier: +425
- Connor Zilisch: +900
- Sheldon Creed: +1000
- Jesse Love: +1100
- Sammy Smith: +1300
- Sam Mayer: +1400
- Taylor Gray: +1400
- Carson Kvapil: +1500
- Austin Hill: +1600
- Brandon Jones: +1600
- William Sawalich: +2000
- Christian Eckes: +4000
- Ryan Sieg: +5000
- Nick Sanchez: +5000
- Harrison Burton: +8000
- Josh Williams: +30000
- Daniel Dye: +30000
- Dean Thompson: +30000
- Jeb Burton: +30000
- Anthony Alfredo: +30000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +30000
- Parker Retzlaff: +30000
- Jeremy Clements: +50000
- Kyle Sieg: +50000
- Nick Leitz: +100000
- Garrett Smithley: +100000
- Joey Gase: +100000
- Brennan Poole: +100000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Kris Wright: +100000
- Josh Bilicki: +100000
- Ryan Ellis: +100000
- Greg Van Alst: +100000
- Thomas Annunziata: +100000
- Dawson Cram: +100000
- Brad Perez: +100000