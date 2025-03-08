NASCAR insider picks Ford driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Phoenix

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Phoenix Raceway for the fourth race of the season, the GOVX 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes to win the 2025 Xfinity Series GOVX 200.

Pockrass picked Haas Factory Team Ford driver Sheldon Creed to take the checkered flag at Phoenix on Sunday, March 8. He has a good record at Phoenix with three top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes at this track. He finished P3 last year at this event.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions are Jesse Love, the defending NACSAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, and Harrison Burton.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My Xfinity pick for today at Phoenix: Sheldon Creed ... top-5: Creed Love Allgaier Hill HBurton ET 11:30-CW App-Xfinity p&q 2-Prime-Cup p&q 4:30-CW-NASCAR Countdown 5:10-CW-Xfinity race 45-45-110”

Sheldon Creed finished third, 14th, and 12th in the first three races of this season. He has never won in the series and will look to win the first of his career this Saturday.

The 27-year-old Alpine, California, native is currently in his first season for Haas Factory Team, behind the wheel of the #00 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Last year, he wrapped up the season in sixth place in the Xfinity Series points table.

Chandler Smith is the defending winner of the event. However, he hasn’t competed this year.

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams in action at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday at 5 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series race on CW and MRN.

Who has higher odds to win NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix?

The part-time Xfinity Series driver Aric Almirola is the top favorite to win the GOVX 200 with +400 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are Alex Bowman and Justin Allgaier at +400 odds on Saturday.

Aric Almirola: +400 Alex Bowman: +425 Justin Allgaier: +425 Connor Zilisch: +900 Sheldon Creed: +1000 Jesse Love: +1100 Sammy Smith: +1300 Sam Mayer: +1400 Taylor Gray: +1400 Carson Kvapil: +1500 Austin Hill: +1600 Brandon Jones: +1600 William Sawalich: +2000 Christian Eckes: +4000 Ryan Sieg: +5000 Nick Sanchez: +5000 Harrison Burton: +8000 Josh Williams: +30000 Daniel Dye: +30000 Dean Thompson: +30000 Jeb Burton: +30000 Anthony Alfredo: +30000 Matt DiBenedetto: +30000 Parker Retzlaff: +30000 Jeremy Clements: +50000 Kyle Sieg: +50000 Nick Leitz: +100000 Garrett Smithley: +100000 Joey Gase: +100000 Brennan Poole: +100000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Kris Wright: +100000 Josh Bilicki: +100000 Ryan Ellis: +100000 Greg Van Alst: +100000 Thomas Annunziata: +100000 Dawson Cram: +100000 Brad Perez: +100000

