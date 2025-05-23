NASCAR insider picks former Cup champion as favorite to win 2025 Charlotte Truck race

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the season’s 11th race, the North Carolina Education Lottery 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his predictions, picking his favorite to win the 2025 Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200. Additionally, he predicted the top five finishers for the weekend’s race.

Pockrass picked former two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to take the checkered flag at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 24. This will mark Busch’s third start in the Truck Series this season.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions were Corey Heim, Jake Garcia, Chandler Smith, and Grant Enfinger.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for truck race tonight at Charlotte ... Kyle Busch ... top-5: Busch Heim Garcia CSmith Enfinger ET 1:30-ARCA p&q 3:35-FS2-Truck p&q 6:14-FS1-ARCA 100 8:52-FS1-Truck race 30-30-74, 4 sets”
Kyle Busch has had an impressive Truck Series record at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with eight wins and 12 top-five finishes in 15 starts in the Truck Series. He has already claimed a Truck Series win at Atlanta Motor Speedway this year.

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday at 4:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-lap NASCAR Truck Series race on FS1.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte?

Bob Pockrass’ pick Corey Heim is the favorite to win the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 with +175 odds. The next closest drivers in the odds table to win are Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain at +190 and +600 odds, respectively.

  1. Corey Heim: +175
  2. Kyle Busch: +190
  3. Ross Chastain: +600
  4. Layne Riggs: +900
  5. Chandler Smith: +1200
  6. Grant Enfinger: +1600
  7. Kaden Honeycutt: +1600
  8. Daniel Hemric: +2200
  9. Ty Majeski: +2200
  10. Rajah Caruth: +2200
  11. Tyler Ankrum: +2500
  12. Brandon Jones: +2800
  13. Ben Rhodes: +3300
  14. Jake Garcia: +3300
  15. Stewart Friesen: +6000
  16. Patrick Kligerman: +6600
  17. Tanner Gray: +8000
  18. BJ McLeod: +8000
  19. Gio Ruggiero: +10000
  20. Connor Mosack: +12500
  21. Matt Crafton: +12500
  22. Matt Mills: +25000
  23. Jack Wood: +30000
  24. Dawson Sutton: +30000
  25. Luke Fenhaus: +50000
  26. Toni Breidinger: +100000
  27. Spencer Boyd: +100000
  28. Justin Carroll: +100000
  29. Timmy Hill: +100000
  30. Frankie Muniz: +100000
  31. Stefan Parsons: +100000
  32. Mason Maggio: +100000
  33. Cody Dennison: +100000

The live telecast of Friday’s 201-mile Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

