NASCAR insider picks former Cup champion as favorite to win 2025 Charlotte Truck race

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the season’s 11th race, the North Carolina Education Lottery 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his predictions, picking his favorite to win the 2025 Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200. Additionally, he predicted the top five finishers for the weekend’s race.
Pockrass picked former two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to take the checkered flag at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 24. This will mark Busch’s third start in the Truck Series this season.
Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions were Corey Heim, Jake Garcia, Chandler Smith, and Grant Enfinger.
Pockrass wrote on X:
“My pick for truck race tonight at Charlotte ... Kyle Busch ... top-5: Busch Heim Garcia CSmith Enfinger ET 1:30-ARCA p&q 3:35-FS2-Truck p&q 6:14-FS1-ARCA 100 8:52-FS1-Truck race 30-30-74, 4 sets”
Kyle Busch has had an impressive Truck Series record at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with eight wins and 12 top-five finishes in 15 starts in the Truck Series. He has already claimed a Truck Series win at Atlanta Motor Speedway this year.
Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday at 4:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-lap NASCAR Truck Series race on FS1.
Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte?
Bob Pockrass’ pick Corey Heim is the favorite to win the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 with +175 odds. The next closest drivers in the odds table to win are Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain at +190 and +600 odds, respectively.
- Corey Heim: +175
- Kyle Busch: +190
- Ross Chastain: +600
- Layne Riggs: +900
- Chandler Smith: +1200
- Grant Enfinger: +1600
- Kaden Honeycutt: +1600
- Daniel Hemric: +2200
- Ty Majeski: +2200
- Rajah Caruth: +2200
- Tyler Ankrum: +2500
- Brandon Jones: +2800
- Ben Rhodes: +3300
- Jake Garcia: +3300
- Stewart Friesen: +6000
- Patrick Kligerman: +6600
- Tanner Gray: +8000
- BJ McLeod: +8000
- Gio Ruggiero: +10000
- Connor Mosack: +12500
- Matt Crafton: +12500
- Matt Mills: +25000
- Jack Wood: +30000
- Dawson Sutton: +30000
- Luke Fenhaus: +50000
- Toni Breidinger: +100000
- Spencer Boyd: +100000
- Justin Carroll: +100000
- Timmy Hill: +100000
- Frankie Muniz: +100000
- Stefan Parsons: +100000
- Mason Maggio: +100000
- Cody Dennison: +100000
The live telecast of Friday’s 201-mile Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.
