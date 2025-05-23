NASCAR insider picks former Cup champion as favorite to win 2025 Charlotte Truck race

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the season’s 11th race, the North Carolina Education Lottery 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his predictions, picking his favorite to win the 2025 Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200. Additionally, he predicted the top five finishers for the weekend’s race.

Pockrass picked former two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to take the checkered flag at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 24. This will mark Busch’s third start in the Truck Series this season.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions were Corey Heim, Jake Garcia, Chandler Smith, and Grant Enfinger.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for truck race tonight at Charlotte ... Kyle Busch ... top-5: Busch Heim Garcia CSmith Enfinger ET 1:30-ARCA p&q 3:35-FS2-Truck p&q 6:14-FS1-ARCA 100 8:52-FS1-Truck race 30-30-74, 4 sets”

Kyle Busch has had an impressive Truck Series record at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with eight wins and 12 top-five finishes in 15 starts in the Truck Series. He has already claimed a Truck Series win at Atlanta Motor Speedway this year.

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday at 4:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-lap NASCAR Truck Series race on FS1.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte?

Bob Pockrass’ pick Corey Heim is the favorite to win the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 with +175 odds. The next closest drivers in the odds table to win are Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain at +190 and +600 odds, respectively.

Corey Heim: +175 Kyle Busch: +190 Ross Chastain: +600 Layne Riggs: +900 Chandler Smith: +1200 Grant Enfinger: +1600 Kaden Honeycutt: +1600 Daniel Hemric: +2200 Ty Majeski: +2200 Rajah Caruth: +2200 Tyler Ankrum: +2500 Brandon Jones: +2800 Ben Rhodes: +3300 Jake Garcia: +3300 Stewart Friesen: +6000 Patrick Kligerman: +6600 Tanner Gray: +8000 BJ McLeod: +8000 Gio Ruggiero: +10000 Connor Mosack: +12500 Matt Crafton: +12500 Matt Mills: +25000 Jack Wood: +30000 Dawson Sutton: +30000 Luke Fenhaus: +50000 Toni Breidinger: +100000 Spencer Boyd: +100000 Justin Carroll: +100000 Timmy Hill: +100000 Frankie Muniz: +100000 Stefan Parsons: +100000 Mason Maggio: +100000 Cody Dennison: +100000

The live telecast of Friday’s 201-mile Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

