NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Iowa Speedway in 2025?

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Iowa Speedway for the next race scheduled on the calendar. After an exciting race last weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Bubba Wallace took his first victory of the season, fans would expect another cracking and thrilling experience this weekend for the Iowa Corn 350 race. With the regular season slowly coming to an end, the pressure is high for the drivers who still haven't qualified for the NASCAR playoffs and are in contention for it.

Ad

This is only the second time that the NASCAR Cup Series will race at the Iowa Speedway, with Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney clinching the victory last time around. The race on Sunday will consist of a total of 350 laps and three stages, with the first stage of 70 laps, followed by two of 140 laps each.

The total prize money of the Iowa Corn 350 race is $9,797,935, as reported by NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass.

Ad

Trending

"Purses for Iowa weekend, including all payouts, all positions, plus year-end points fund, contingency awards, etc., and for Cup, all charter-based payouts for competing and historical performance. Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 through his social media account," Bob Pockrass wrote on X.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass LINK Purses for Iowa weekend, including all payouts, all positions, plus year-end points fund, contingency awards, etc., and for Cup, all charter-based payouts for competing and historical performance. Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939

Ad

The weekend also includes the NASCAR Xfinity series race on Saturday, which has a total prize pool of $1,651,939. Both series have received a significant jump in prize money compared to last year. The 2024 prize pool for the Cup Series stood at $8,881,630, and the Xfinity Series prize pool stood at $1,408,568.

What is the prize money for the NASCAR Cup Race winner at Iowa?

The exact prize for the driver who wins the NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa remains unspecified. The total purse includes all payouts, all positions, the year-end points fund, contingency awards, and for Cup, all charter-based payouts for competing and historical performance as reported by Bob Pockrass.

Ad

The Iowa Corn 350 race will stream on the USA Network and the NBC Sports app on Sunday, Aug. 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Xfinity Series race, HyVee Perks 250, will stream on the CW on Saturday, Aug. 2, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

While it may only be the second Cup race at this track, several drivers have had success racing here in the past and are favorites going into the weekend. Ryan Blaney would definitely go into the weekend as one of the top drivers with chances of victory, as he was the first driver to win all three series races at Iowa last season.

Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, and Kyle Busch have also had success at this track, winning Xfinity races. William Byron has won in both the Xfinity and the Truck Series at Iowa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.



Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.



Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.



As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.