NASCAR at Iowa lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Iowa Corn 350

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 03, 2025 05:18 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa (Source: Getty Images)

After the Brickyard 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, for the Iowa Corn 350. The 23rd race of the season will go live on USA Network at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 3.

The Iowa race will be contested on a 0.875-mile short track. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 350 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Iowa Dover.

Who is on pole for Iowa Corn 350?

On Saturday (August 2), in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe claimed his sixth pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 23.004 and a speed of 136.933 mph. It marked the eighth pole of Briscoe’s career in the series.

Briscoe is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Iowa race, and Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will join him in the front row. Byron posted the second-best time of 23.088 and a speed of 136.435 mph.

The pair will be followed by Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric, and Brad Keselowski in the top five.

The defending winner of the Iowa Corn 350, Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar, Chase Elliott, A. J. Allmendinger, and Justin Haley complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at Iowa on X.

The defending series champion, Joey Logano, will start 14th in the 37-car field on Sunday.

2025 Iowa Corn 350 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Iowa Speedway:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #2 - Austin Cindric
  5. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott
  9. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  10. #7 - Justin Haley
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #21 - Josh Berry
  13. #71 - Michael McDowell
  14. #22 - Joey Logano
  15. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  16. #48 - Alex Bowman
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #3 - Austin Dillon
  19. #41 - Cole Custer
  20. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  21. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  22. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  25. #43 - Erik Jones
  26. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  27. #17 - Chris Buescher
  28. #1 - Ross Chastain
  29. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #4 - Noah Gragson
  32. #10 - Ty Dillon
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #66 - Joey Gase (i)
  37. #8 - Kyle Busch

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Iowa Speedway for Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 on USA Network.

