NASCAR at Iowa lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Iowa Corn 350

After the Brickyard 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, for the Iowa Corn 350. The 23rd race of the season will go live on USA Network at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 3.The Iowa race will be contested on a 0.875-mile short track. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 350 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Iowa Dover.Who is on pole for Iowa Corn 350?On Saturday (August 2), in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe claimed his sixth pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 23.004 and a speed of 136.933 mph. It marked the eighth pole of Briscoe’s career in the series.Briscoe is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Iowa race, and Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will join him in the front row. Byron posted the second-best time of 23.088 and a speed of 136.435 mph.The pair will be followed by Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric, and Brad Keselowski in the top five.The defending winner of the Iowa Corn 350, Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar, Chase Elliott, A. J. Allmendinger, and Justin Haley complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at Iowa on X.The defending series champion, Joey Logano, will start 14th in the 37-car field on Sunday.2025 Iowa Corn 350 starting line-upBelow is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Iowa Speedway:#19 - Chase Briscoe#24 - William Byron#5 - Kyle Larson#2 - Austin Cindric#6 - Brad Keselowski#12 - Ryan Blaney#77 - Carson Hocevar#9 - Chase Elliott#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#7 - Justin Haley#11 - Denny Hamlin#21 - Josh Berry#71 - Michael McDowell#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#48 - Alex Bowman#20 - Christopher Bell#3 - Austin Dillon#41 - Cole Custer#54 - Ty Gibbs#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#45 - Tyler Reddick#38 - Zane Smith#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#43 - Erik Jones#99 - Daniel Suárez#17 - Chris Buescher#1 - Ross Chastain#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#4 - Noah Gragson#10 - Ty Dillon#60 - Ryan Preece#34 - Todd Gilliland#51 - Cody Ware#66 - Joey Gase (i)#8 - Kyle BuschFans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Iowa Speedway for Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 on USA Network.