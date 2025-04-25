NASCAR Jack Link’s 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Talladega Superspeedway in 2025?

After the Food City 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Talladega Superspeedway for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500.

The season’s 10th race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Talladega Superspeedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (April 27) 188-lap race at the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway.

The Jack Link’s 500 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Talladega Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.

Live action of the 2025 Talladega race will be broadcast live on FOX and MRN radio on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Jack Link’s 500 2025?

All 38 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Lincoln, Alabama.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Lincoln, Alabama:

“Purses for Talladega weekend for all payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, points fund contributions and charter payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: 1,651,939.”

Jack Link’s 500 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Talladega Superspeedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Jack Link’s 500 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Jack Link’s 500 winner at Talladega will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Explore the 2025 Talladega Spring NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with qualifying on Saturday (April 26) before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying actions will be available on Prime.

List of Talladega Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners

Following is the list of the Talladega Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners:

1970: Pete Hamilton 1971: Donnie Allison 1972: David Pearson 1973: David Pearson 1974: David Pearson 1975: Buddy Baker 1976: Buddy Baker 1977: Darrell Waltrip 1978: Cale Yarborough 1979: Bobby Allison 1980: Buddy Baker 1981: Bobby Allison 1982: Darrell Waltrip 1983: Richard Petty 1984: Cale Yarborough 1985: Bill Elliott 1986: Bobby Allison 1987: Davey Allison 1988: Phil Parsons 1989: Davey Allison 1990: Dale Earnhardt 1991: Harry Gant 1992: Davey Allison 1993: Ernie Irvan 1994: Dale Earnhardt 1995: Mark Martin 1996: Sterling Marlin 1997: Mark Martin 1998: Bobby Labonte 1999: Dale Earnhardt 2000: Jeff Gordon 2001*: Bobby Hamilton 2002: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2003: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2004: Jeff Gordon 2005: Jeff Gordon 2006: Jimmie Johnson 2007: Jeff Gordon 2008: Kyle Busch 2009: Brad Keselowski 2010*: Kevin Harvick 2011*: Jimmie Johnson 2012: Brad Keselowski 2013: David Ragan 2014: Denny Hamlin 2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2016: Brad Keselowski 2017: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2018: Joey Logano 2019: Chase Elliott 2020: Ryan Blaney 2021: Brad Keselowski 2022: Ross Chastain 2023: Kyle Busch 2024: Tyler Reddick

