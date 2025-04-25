  • home icon
NASCAR Jack Link’s 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Talladega Superspeedway in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 25, 2025 14:09 GMT
NASCAR: GEICO 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (Source: Imagn)

After the Food City 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Talladega Superspeedway for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500.

The season’s 10th race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Talladega Superspeedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (April 27) 188-lap race at the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway.

The Jack Link’s 500 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Talladega Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.

Live action of the 2025 Talladega race will be broadcast live on FOX and MRN radio on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Jack Link’s 500 2025?

All 38 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Lincoln, Alabama.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Lincoln, Alabama:

“Purses for Talladega weekend for all payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, points fund contributions and charter payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: 1,651,939.”
Jack Link’s 500 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Talladega Superspeedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Jack Link’s 500 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Jack Link’s 500 winner at Talladega will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Explore the 2025 Talladega Spring NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with qualifying on Saturday (April 26) before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying actions will be available on Prime.

List of Talladega Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners

Following is the list of the Talladega Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners:

  1. 1970: Pete Hamilton
  2. 1971: Donnie Allison
  3. 1972: David Pearson
  4. 1973: David Pearson
  5. 1974: David Pearson
  6. 1975: Buddy Baker
  7. 1976: Buddy Baker
  8. 1977: Darrell Waltrip
  9. 1978: Cale Yarborough
  10. 1979: Bobby Allison
  11. 1980: Buddy Baker
  12. 1981: Bobby Allison
  13. 1982: Darrell Waltrip
  14. 1983: Richard Petty
  15. 1984: Cale Yarborough
  16. 1985: Bill Elliott
  17. 1986: Bobby Allison
  18. 1987: Davey Allison
  19. 1988: Phil Parsons
  20. 1989: Davey Allison
  21. 1990: Dale Earnhardt
  22. 1991: Harry Gant
  23. 1992: Davey Allison
  24. 1993: Ernie Irvan
  25. 1994: Dale Earnhardt
  26. 1995: Mark Martin
  27. 1996: Sterling Marlin
  28. 1997: Mark Martin
  29. 1998: Bobby Labonte
  30. 1999: Dale Earnhardt
  31. 2000: Jeff Gordon
  32. 2001*: Bobby Hamilton
  33. 2002: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  34. 2003: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  35. 2004: Jeff Gordon
  36. 2005: Jeff Gordon
  37. 2006: Jimmie Johnson
  38. 2007: Jeff Gordon
  39. 2008: Kyle Busch
  40. 2009: Brad Keselowski
  41. 2010*: Kevin Harvick
  42. 2011*: Jimmie Johnson
  43. 2012: Brad Keselowski
  44. 2013: David Ragan
  45. 2014: Denny Hamlin
  46. 2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  47. 2016: Brad Keselowski
  48. 2017: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  49. 2018: Joey Logano
  50. 2019: Chase Elliott
  51. 2020: Ryan Blaney
  52. 2021: Brad Keselowski
  53. 2022: Ross Chastain
  54. 2023: Kyle Busch
  55. 2024: Tyler Reddick
