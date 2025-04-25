NASCAR Jack Link’s 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Talladega Superspeedway in 2025?

After the Food City 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Talladega Superspeedway for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500.
The season’s 10th race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Talladega Superspeedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (April 27) 188-lap race at the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway.
The Jack Link’s 500 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Talladega Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.
Live action of the 2025 Talladega race will be broadcast live on FOX and MRN radio on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
What is the prize money for the Jack Link’s 500 2025?
All 38 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Lincoln, Alabama.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Lincoln, Alabama:
“Purses for Talladega weekend for all payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, points fund contributions and charter payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: 1,651,939.”
Jack Link’s 500 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Talladega Superspeedway?
According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Jack Link’s 500 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
According to this assumption, this year’s Jack Link’s 500 winner at Talladega will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.
Explore the 2025 Talladega Spring NASCAR Cup Series payout per position
After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with qualifying on Saturday (April 26) before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying actions will be available on Prime.
List of Talladega Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners
Following is the list of the Talladega Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners:
- 1970: Pete Hamilton
- 1971: Donnie Allison
- 1972: David Pearson
- 1973: David Pearson
- 1974: David Pearson
- 1975: Buddy Baker
- 1976: Buddy Baker
- 1977: Darrell Waltrip
- 1978: Cale Yarborough
- 1979: Bobby Allison
- 1980: Buddy Baker
- 1981: Bobby Allison
- 1982: Darrell Waltrip
- 1983: Richard Petty
- 1984: Cale Yarborough
- 1985: Bill Elliott
- 1986: Bobby Allison
- 1987: Davey Allison
- 1988: Phil Parsons
- 1989: Davey Allison
- 1990: Dale Earnhardt
- 1991: Harry Gant
- 1992: Davey Allison
- 1993: Ernie Irvan
- 1994: Dale Earnhardt
- 1995: Mark Martin
- 1996: Sterling Marlin
- 1997: Mark Martin
- 1998: Bobby Labonte
- 1999: Dale Earnhardt
- 2000: Jeff Gordon
- 2001*: Bobby Hamilton
- 2002: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2003: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2004: Jeff Gordon
- 2005: Jeff Gordon
- 2006: Jimmie Johnson
- 2007: Jeff Gordon
- 2008: Kyle Busch
- 2009: Brad Keselowski
- 2010*: Kevin Harvick
- 2011*: Jimmie Johnson
- 2012: Brad Keselowski
- 2013: David Ragan
- 2014: Denny Hamlin
- 2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2016: Brad Keselowski
- 2017: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- 2018: Joey Logano
- 2019: Chase Elliott
- 2020: Ryan Blaney
- 2021: Brad Keselowski
- 2022: Ross Chastain
- 2023: Kyle Busch
- 2024: Tyler Reddick