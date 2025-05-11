NASCAR at Kansas Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 AdventHealth 400

After the Würth 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, for the AdventHealth 400. The 12th race of the season will go live on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 11.

Ad

The Kansas Spring race will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. Thirty-eight drivers will compete over 267 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Kansas. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass posted the starting lineup for the 2025 AdventHealth 400 on X (previously Twitter).

Who is on pole for the AdventHealth 400?

In Saturday’s (May 10) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 29.391 and a speed of 183.730 mph. It marked his 22nd pole of his career. Larson is also a defending Kansas spring Cup race winner.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher will share the front row with Larson after a lap of 183.374 mph.

The pair will be followed by Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and the defending series champion Joey Logano in the top five. Ty Gibbs, William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott, and Ryan Blaney completed the top 10.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Three-time Kansas Spring race winner Denny Hamlin, the most successful driver at this event, will start 14th in the 38-driver field on Sunday.

2025 AdventHealth 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Kansas Speedway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #17 - Chris Buescher #20 - Christopher Bell #45 - Tyler Reddick #22 - Joey Logano #54 - Ty Gibbs #24 - William Byron #99 - Daniel Suarez #9 - Chase Elliott #12 - Ryan Blaney #71 - Michael McDowell #7 - Justin Haley #2 - Austin Cindric #11 - Denny Hamlin #23 - Bubba Wallace #43 - Erik Jones #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #38 - Zane Smith #19 - Chase Briscoe #3 - Austin Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman #77 - Carson Hocevar #34 - Todd Gilliland #4 - Noah Gragson #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #1 - Ross Chastain #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #67 - Corey Heim #10 - Ty Dillon #60 - Ryan Preece #41 - Cole Custer #33 - Jesse Love #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #8 - Kyle Busch #6 - Brad Keselowski #51 - Cody Ware #21 - Josh Berry

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.