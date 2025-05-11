NASCAR at Kansas Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 AdventHealth 400

By Yash Soni
Modified May 11, 2025 03:51 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 &ndash; Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 (Source: Getty Images)

After the Würth 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, for the AdventHealth 400. The 12th race of the season will go live on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 11.

The Kansas Spring race will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. Thirty-eight drivers will compete over 267 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Kansas. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass posted the starting lineup for the 2025 AdventHealth 400 on X (previously Twitter).

Who is on pole for the AdventHealth 400?

In Saturday’s (May 10) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 29.391 and a speed of 183.730 mph. It marked his 22nd pole of his career. Larson is also a defending Kansas spring Cup race winner.

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher will share the front row with Larson after a lap of 183.374 mph.

The pair will be followed by Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and the defending series champion Joey Logano in the top five. Ty Gibbs, William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott, and Ryan Blaney completed the top 10.

Three-time Kansas Spring race winner Denny Hamlin, the most successful driver at this event, will start 14th in the 38-driver field on Sunday.

2025 AdventHealth 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #17 - Chris Buescher
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #22 - Joey Logano
  6. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  7. #24 - William Byron
  8. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  11. #71 - Michael McDowell
  12. #7 - Justin Haley
  13. #2 - Austin Cindric
  14. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  15. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  16. #43 - Erik Jones
  17. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #38 - Zane Smith
  19. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  20. #3 - Austin Dillon
  21. #48 - Alex Bowman
  22. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  23. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  24. #4 - Noah Gragson
  25. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  26. #1 - Ross Chastain
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  28. #67 - Corey Heim
  29. #10 - Ty Dillon
  30. #60 - Ryan Preece
  31. #41 - Cole Custer
  32. #33 - Jesse Love
  33. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  34. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  35. #8 - Kyle Busch
  36. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  37. #51 - Cody Ware
  38. #21 - Josh Berry

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400.

