NASCAR at Kansas lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Hollywood Casino 400

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 27, 2025 19:19 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas (Source: Getty Images)

After the Mobil 1 301, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, for the Hollywood Casino 400. The fifth playoff race of the season will go live on NBC Sports at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 28.

The Kansas playoff race will be contested on a 1.5-mile track. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 267 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Kansas.

Who is on pole for the Hollywood Casino 400?

On Saturday, September 27, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe won the Hollywood Casino 400 pole with a time of 29.987 and a speed of 180.078 mph. It marked his seventh pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season and the ninth of his career.

Briscoe is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Kansas playoff race, and his teammate, Denny Hamlin, will join him on the front row. Hamlin posted the second-best speed of 179.474 mph.

The pair will be followed in the top five by Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell. Carson Hocevar, Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs, the defending winner of the event Ross Chastain, and Erik Jones complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at Kansas on X.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, will start 35th in the 37-driver field.

2025 Hollywood Casino 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #9 - Chase Elliott
  5. #20 - Christopher Bell
  6. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  7. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  8. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  9. #1 - Ross Chastain
  10. #43 - Erik Jones
  11. #24 - William Byron
  12. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  13. #21 - Josh Berry
  14. #4 - Noah Gragson
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  19. #60 - Ryan Preece
  20. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  21. #71 - Michael McDowell
  22. #7 - Justin Haley
  23. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  24. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #2 - Austin Cindric
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #38 - Zane Smith
  29. #8 - Kyle Busch
  30. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  31. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  32. #35 - Riley Herbst
  33. #10 - Ty Dillon
  34. #51-Cody Ware
  35. #22 - Joey Logano
  36. #44 - JJ Yeley
  37. #12 - Ryan Blaney

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 on NBC Sports and USA Network.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda.

NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today's top stories.

Edited by Yash Soni
