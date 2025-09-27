NASCAR at Kansas lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Hollywood Casino 400

After the Mobil 1 301, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, for the Hollywood Casino 400. The fifth playoff race of the season will go live on NBC Sports at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 28.The Kansas playoff race will be contested on a 1.5-mile track. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 267 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Kansas.Who is on pole for the Hollywood Casino 400?On Saturday, September 27, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe won the Hollywood Casino 400 pole with a time of 29.987 and a speed of 180.078 mph. It marked his seventh pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season and the ninth of his career.Briscoe is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Kansas playoff race, and his teammate, Denny Hamlin, will join him on the front row. Hamlin posted the second-best speed of 179.474 mph.The pair will be followed in the top five by Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell. Carson Hocevar, Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs, the defending winner of the event Ross Chastain, and Erik Jones complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at Kansas on X.Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, will start 35th in the 37-driver field.2025 Hollywood Casino 400 starting line-upBelow is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Kansas Speedway:#19 - Chase Briscoe#11 - Denny Hamlin#5 - Kyle Larson#9 - Chase Elliott#20 - Christopher Bell#77 - Carson Hocevar#23 - Bubba Wallace#54 - Ty Gibbs#1 - Ross Chastain#43 - Erik Jones#24 - William Byron#45 - Tyler Reddick#21 - Josh Berry#4 - Noah Gragson#17 - Chris Buescher#3 - Austin Dillon#48 - Alex Bowman#47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.#60 - Ryan Preece#16 - AJ Allmendinger#71 - Michael McDowell#7 - Justin Haley#34 - Todd Gilliland#88 - Shane Van Gisbergen#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#2 - Austin Cindric#41 - Cole Custer#38 - Zane Smith#8 - Kyle Busch#99 - Daniel Suarez#6 - Brad Keselowski#35 - Riley Herbst#10 - Ty Dillon#51-Cody Ware#22 - Joey Logano#44 - JJ Yeley#12 - Ryan BlaneyFans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 on NBC Sports and USA Network.