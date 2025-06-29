NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Saturday’s dirt racing event at Lucas Oil Speedway

The three-day Diamond Classic weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing season got done and dusted on Saturday (June 28) at Lucas Oil Speedway, with 24 entries.

Ad

Tyler Courtney, driving the #7BC dirt car, secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at the Lucas Oil Speedway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Courtney emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead with 18 laps to go and then held off the challenge of Aaron Reutzel on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1. He crossed the finish line with an impressive margin of 6.166 seconds ahead of Courtney to take the checkered flag.

The win marked Courtney’s seventh career victory in the Kubota High Limit Racing and took home the worth of $25,000 in prize money.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, new points leader Aaron Reutzel finished runner-up, followed by Rico Abreu, Tanner Thorson, and NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet in the top five. Brent Marks, Sye Lynch, Daison Pursley, Justin Peck, and Kasey Kahne completed the top 10.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Saturday event at Lucas Oil Speedway final results

Below are the final results of Saturday’s Kubota High Limit Series event at Lucas Oil Speedway:

Ad

#7BC - Tyler Courtney #87 - Aaron Reutzel #24 - Rico Abreu #88 - Tanner Thorson #49 - Brad Sweet #19 - Brent Marks #42 - Sye Lynch #13 - Daison Pursley #26 - Justin Peck #9 - Kasey Kahne #45X - Landon Crawley #3 - Ayrton Gennetten #1A - Ashton Torgerson #14 - Spencer Bayston #5 - Brenham Crouch #9R - Chase Randall #98P - Miles Paulus #19H - Hank Davis #40 - Howard Moore #24D - Danny Sams III #22M - Rees Moran #20G - Noah Gass #74 - Xavier Doney #79 - Gage Montgomery

Ad

2025 Kubota High Limit Series updated points table

Aaron Reutzel - 1350 Brad Sweet - 1341 Tyler Courtney - 1331 Rico Abreu - 1319 Brent Marks - 1303 Justin Peck - 1174 Tanner Thorson - 1129 Chase Randall - 1001 Kasey Kahne - 996 Spencer Bayston - 984

Fans can catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers in action next at the Florence Speedway on Friday, July 11. The event will be live-streamed on the FloRacing website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.