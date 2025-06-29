  • home icon
  • NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Saturday’s dirt racing event at Lucas Oil Speedway

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Saturday’s dirt racing event at Lucas Oil Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 29, 2025 13:56 GMT
NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing event at Lucas Oil Speedway (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)
NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing event at Lucas Oil Speedway (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)

The three-day Diamond Classic weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing season got done and dusted on Saturday (June 28) at Lucas Oil Speedway, with 24 entries.

Tyler Courtney, driving the #7BC dirt car, secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at the Lucas Oil Speedway.

Courtney emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead with 18 laps to go and then held off the challenge of Aaron Reutzel on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1. He crossed the finish line with an impressive margin of 6.166 seconds ahead of Courtney to take the checkered flag.

The win marked Courtney’s seventh career victory in the Kubota High Limit Racing and took home the worth of $25,000 in prize money.

Meanwhile, new points leader Aaron Reutzel finished runner-up, followed by Rico Abreu, Tanner Thorson, and NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet in the top five. Brent Marks, Sye Lynch, Daison Pursley, Justin Peck, and Kasey Kahne completed the top 10.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Saturday event at Lucas Oil Speedway final results

Below are the final results of Saturday’s Kubota High Limit Series event at Lucas Oil Speedway:

  1. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  2. #87 - Aaron Reutzel
  3. #24 - Rico Abreu
  4. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  5. #49 - Brad Sweet
  6. #19 - Brent Marks
  7. #42 - Sye Lynch
  8. #13 - Daison Pursley
  9. #26 - Justin Peck
  10. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  11. #45X - Landon Crawley
  12. #3 - Ayrton Gennetten
  13. #1A - Ashton Torgerson
  14. #14 - Spencer Bayston
  15. #5 - Brenham Crouch
  16. #9R - Chase Randall
  17. #98P - Miles Paulus
  18. #19H - Hank Davis
  19. #40 - Howard Moore
  20. #24D - Danny Sams III
  21. #22M - Rees Moran
  22. #20G - Noah Gass
  23. #74 - Xavier Doney
  24. #79 - Gage Montgomery
2025 Kubota High Limit Series updated points table

  1. Aaron Reutzel - 1350
  2. Brad Sweet - 1341
  3. Tyler Courtney - 1331
  4. Rico Abreu - 1319
  5. Brent Marks - 1303
  6. Justin Peck - 1174
  7. Tanner Thorson - 1129
  8. Chase Randall - 1001
  9. Kasey Kahne - 996
  10. Spencer Bayston - 984

Fans can catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers in action next at the Florence Speedway on Friday, July 11. The event will be live-streamed on the FloRacing website.

