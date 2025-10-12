NASCAR at Las Vegas lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 South Point 400

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 12, 2025 12:00 GMT
AUTO: OCT 11 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas (Source: Getty Images)

After the Bank of America Roval 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the South Point 400. The seventh playoff race of the season will go live on NBC Sports at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 12.

Ad

The Las Vegas playoff race will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long track. Thirty-eight drivers will compete over 267 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Vegas.

Who is on pole for the South Point 400?

On Saturday, October 11, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won the South Point 400 pole with a time of 29.213 and a speed of 184.849 mph. It marked his fourth pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season and the 47th of his career.

Ad
Trending

Hamlin is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Las Vegas playoff race, while his teammate Chase Briscoe will join him on the front row. Briscoe posted the second-best speed of 184.622 mph.

The pair will be followed in the top five by Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, and William Byron.

Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, the defending series champion Joey Logano, and Ty Gibbs complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at the Las Vegas course on X.

Ad
Ad

2025 South Point 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell
  4. #9 - Chase Elliott
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  8. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #22 - Joey Logano
  10. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  11. #17 - Chris Buescher
  12. #48 - Alex Bowman
  13. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  14. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  15. #1 - Ross Chastain
  16. #60 - Ryan Preece
  17. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  18. #71 - Michael McDowell
  19. #43 - Erik Jones
  20. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  21. #41 - Cole Custer
  22. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  25. #3 - Austin Dillon
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #7 - Justin Haley
  28. #4 - Noah Gragson
  29. #21 - Josh Berry
  30. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  31. #2 - Austin Cindric
  32. #8 - Kyle Busch
  33. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  34. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  35. #10 - Ty Dillon
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #44 - J.J. Yeley
  38. #78 - Katherine Legge

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s South Point 400 on NBC Sports and USA Network.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications