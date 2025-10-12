NASCAR at Las Vegas lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 South Point 400

After the Bank of America Roval 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the South Point 400. The seventh playoff race of the season will go live on NBC Sports at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 12.The Las Vegas playoff race will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long track. Thirty-eight drivers will compete over 267 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Vegas.Who is on pole for the South Point 400?On Saturday, October 11, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won the South Point 400 pole with a time of 29.213 and a speed of 184.849 mph. It marked his fourth pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season and the 47th of his career.Hamlin is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Las Vegas playoff race, while his teammate Chase Briscoe will join him on the front row. Briscoe posted the second-best speed of 184.622 mph.The pair will be followed in the top five by Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, and William Byron.Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, the defending series champion Joey Logano, and Ty Gibbs complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at the Las Vegas course on X.2025 South Point 400 starting line-upBelow is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:#11 - Denny Hamlin#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#9 - Chase Elliott#24 - William Byron#5 - Kyle Larson#23 - Bubba Wallace#45 - Tyler Reddick#22 - Joey Logano#54 - Ty Gibbs#17 - Chris Buescher#48 - Alex Bowman#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#12 - Ryan Blaney#1 - Ross Chastain#60 - Ryan Preece#99 - Daniel Suarez#71 - Michael McDowell#43 - Erik Jones#16 - A.J. Allmendinger#41 - Cole Custer#77 - Carson Hocevar#38 - Zane Smith#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#3 - Austin Dillon#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#7 - Justin Haley#4 - Noah Gragson#21 - Josh Berry#34 - Todd Gilliland#2 - Austin Cindric#8 - Kyle Busch#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#6 - Brad Keselowski#10 - Ty Dillon#51 - Cody Ware#44 - J.J. Yeley#78 - Katherine LeggeFans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s South Point 400 on NBC Sports and USA Network.