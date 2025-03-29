NASCAR at Martinsville Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Cook Out 400

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 29, 2025 20:49 GMT
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

After the Straight Talk Wireless 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, for the Cook Out 400. The seventh race of the season will go live on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 30.

The Martinsville Spring race will be contested on a 0.526-mile short track. Thirty-eight drivers will compete over 400 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Martinsville. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Cook Out 400.

Who is on pole for Cook Out 400?

In Saturday’s (March 29) Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 19.718 and a speed of 96.034 mph. It marked Bell’s 15th pole of his career.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott will share the front row with Bell after a lap of 95.951 mph.

The pair will be followed by Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin in the top five. Chris Buescher, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, the defending winner of the event Tyler Reddick, and William Byron completed the top 10.

2007 Daytona 500 winner Casey Mears, who is making his first start in the series with Garage 66 since 2019, will start 37th in the 38-driver field.

2025 Cook Out 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #9 - Chase Elliott
  3. #48 - Alex Bowman
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  6. #17 - Chris Buescher
  7. #22 - Joey Logano
  8. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  9. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  10. #24 - William Byron
  11. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  12. #8 - Kyle Busch
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  14. #21 - Josh Berry
  15. #71 - Michael McDowell
  16. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  17. #1 - Ross Chastain
  18. #3 - Austin Dillon
  19. #38 - Zane Smith
  20. #2 - Austin Cindric
  21. #60 - Ryan Preece
  22. #41 - Cole Custer
  23. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  24. #4 - Noah Gragson
  25. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  27. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  28. #10 - Ty Dillon
  29. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  30. #7 - Justin Haley
  31. #43 - Erik Jones
  32. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  33. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  35. #35 - Riley Herbst
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #66 - Casey Mears
  38. #50 - Burt Myers

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway for Sunday’s Cook Out 400.

Edited by Yash Soni
