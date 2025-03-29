NASCAR at Martinsville Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Cook Out 400

After the Straight Talk Wireless 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, for the Cook Out 400. The seventh race of the season will go live on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 30.

The Martinsville Spring race will be contested on a 0.526-mile short track. Thirty-eight drivers will compete over 400 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Martinsville. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Cook Out 400.

Who is on pole for Cook Out 400?

In Saturday’s (March 29) Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 19.718 and a speed of 96.034 mph. It marked Bell’s 15th pole of his career.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott will share the front row with Bell after a lap of 95.951 mph.

The pair will be followed by Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin in the top five. Chris Buescher, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, the defending winner of the event Tyler Reddick, and William Byron completed the top 10.

2007 Daytona 500 winner Casey Mears, who is making his first start in the series with Garage 66 since 2019, will start 37th in the 38-driver field.

2025 Cook Out 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Martinsville Speedway:

#20 - Christopher Bell #9 - Chase Elliott #48 - Alex Bowman #5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin #17 - Chris Buescher #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #45 - Tyler Reddick #24 - William Byron #19 - Chase Briscoe #8 - Kyle Busch #54 - Ty Gibbs #21 - Josh Berry #71 - Michael McDowell #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #1 - Ross Chastain #3 - Austin Dillon #38 - Zane Smith #2 - Austin Cindric #60 - Ryan Preece #41 - Cole Custer #16 - AJ Allmendinger #4 - Noah Gragson #34 - Todd Gilliland #99 - Daniel Suarez #6 - Brad Keselowski #10 - Ty Dillon #77 - Carson Hocevar #7 - Justin Haley #43 - Erik Jones #12 - Ryan Blaney #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #35 - Riley Herbst #51 - Cody Ware #66 - Casey Mears #50 - Burt Myers

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway for Sunday’s Cook Out 400.

