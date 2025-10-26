NASCAR at Martinsville lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Xfinity 500

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 26, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

After the YellaWood 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, for the Xfinity 500. The ninth playoff race of the season will go live on NBC Sports at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 26.

Ad

The Martinsville playoff race will be contested on a 0.526-mile-short track. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 500 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Martinsville.

Who is on pole for the Xfinity 500?

On Saturday, October 25, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won the Xfinity 500 pole with a time of 19.286 and a speed of 98.185 mph. It marked his third pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season and the 16th of his career.

Ad
Trending

Byron is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Martinsville playoff race, while Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs will join him on the front row. Gibbs posted the second-best speed of 98.175 mph.

The pair will be followed in the top five by Kyle Larson, the defending series champion Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin.

Cole Custer, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Cindric complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at the Martinsville playoff on X.

Ad
Ad

2025 Xfinity 500 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #24 - William Byron (P)
  2. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  4. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  5. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  6. #41 - Cole Custer
  7. #8 - Kyle Busch
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  9. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  10. #2 - Austin Cindric
  11. #71 - Michael McDowell
  12. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  13. #1 - Ross Chastain
  14. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  15. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  16. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #60 - Ryan Preece
  19. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  20. #3 - Austin Dillon
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  25. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  26. #10 - Ty Dillon
  27. #21 - Josh Berry
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #17 - Chris Buescher
  30. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  31. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  34. #7 - Justin Haley
  35. #4 - Noah Gragson
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #66 - Casey Mears (i)

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Martinsville Speedway for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 on NBC Sports and Peacock.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications