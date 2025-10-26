NASCAR at Martinsville lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Xfinity 500

After the YellaWood 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, for the Xfinity 500. The ninth playoff race of the season will go live on NBC Sports at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 26.The Martinsville playoff race will be contested on a 0.526-mile-short track. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 500 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Martinsville.Who is on pole for the Xfinity 500?On Saturday, October 25, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won the Xfinity 500 pole with a time of 19.286 and a speed of 98.185 mph. It marked his third pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season and the 16th of his career.Byron is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Martinsville playoff race, while Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs will join him on the front row. Gibbs posted the second-best speed of 98.175 mph.The pair will be followed in the top five by Kyle Larson, the defending series champion Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin.Cole Custer, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Cindric complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at the Martinsville playoff on X.2025 Xfinity 500 starting line-upBelow is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Martinsville Speedway:#24 - William Byron (P)#54 - Ty Gibbs#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#22 - Joey Logano (P)#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#41 - Cole Custer#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#2 - Austin Cindric#71 - Michael McDowell#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#1 - Ross Chastain#45 - Tyler Reddick#77 - Carson Hocevar#34 - Todd Gilliland#48 - Alex Bowman#60 - Ryan Preece#6 - Brad Keselowski#3 - Austin Dillon#23 - Bubba Wallace#88 - Shane Van Gisbergen (R)#38 - Zane Smith#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#10 - Ty Dillon#21 - Josh Berry#43 - Erik Jones#17 - Chris Buescher#99 - Daniel Suárez#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#7 - Justin Haley#4 - Noah Gragson#51 - Cody Ware#66 - Casey Mears (i)Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Martinsville Speedway for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 on NBC Sports and Peacock.