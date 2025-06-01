NASCAR at Nashville lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Cracker Barrel 400

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 01, 2025 03:38 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville (Source: Imagn)

After the Coca-Cola 600, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season arrived at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, for the Cracker Barrel 400. The 14th race of the season will go live on Prime at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 1.

The Nashville race will be contested on a 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track. Thirty-nine drivers will compete over 300 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Nashville. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass posted the starting lineup for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 on X.

Who is on pole for the Cracker Barrel 400?

In Saturday’s (May 31) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe claimed his second consecutive and third pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 29.125 and a speed of 164.395 mph. It also marked the sixth pole of his career.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin will share the front row with Briscoe after a lap of 164.119 mph.

The pair will be followed by William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and last week's winner, Ross Chastain, in the top five. Brad Keselowski, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and winner of the event Joey Logano, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

2025 Cracker Barrel 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 39-car grid at Nashville Superspeedway:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #1 - Ross Chastain
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell
  8. #71 - Michael McDowell
  9. #22 - Joey Logano
  10. #17 - Chris Buescher
  11. #9 - Chase Elliott
  12. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  13. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  14. #43 - Erik Jones
  15. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  16. #2 - Austin Cindric
  17. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  18. #7 - Justin Haley
  19. #60 - Ryan Preece
  20. #21 - Josh Berry
  21. #3 - Austin Dillon
  22. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  23. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  24. #48 - Alex Bowman
  25. #8 - Kyle Busch
  26. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  27. #38 - Zane Smith
  28. #5 - Kyle Larson
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #4 - Noah Gragson
  31. #10 - Ty Dillon
  32. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  33. #67 - Corey Heim
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  37. #35 - Riley Herbst
  38. #44 - JJ Yeley
  39. #66 - Chad Finchum

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Nashville Superspeedway for Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400 live on Prime.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
