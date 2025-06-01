NASCAR at Nashville lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Cracker Barrel 400

After the Coca-Cola 600, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season arrived at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, for the Cracker Barrel 400. The 14th race of the season will go live on Prime at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 1.
The Nashville race will be contested on a 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track. Thirty-nine drivers will compete over 300 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Nashville. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass posted the starting lineup for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 on X.
Who is on pole for the Cracker Barrel 400?
In Saturday’s (May 31) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe claimed his second consecutive and third pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 29.125 and a speed of 164.395 mph. It also marked the sixth pole of his career.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin will share the front row with Briscoe after a lap of 164.119 mph.
The pair will be followed by William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and last week's winner, Ross Chastain, in the top five. Brad Keselowski, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and winner of the event Joey Logano, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.
2025 Cracker Barrel 400 starting line-up
Below is the complete starting lineup for the 39-car grid at Nashville Superspeedway:
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #24 - William Byron
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #16 - AJ Allmendinger
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #99 - Daniel Suarez
- #67 - Corey Heim
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #35 - Riley Herbst
- #44 - JJ Yeley
- #66 - Chad Finchum
Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Nashville Superspeedway for Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400 live on Prime.
