NASCAR at New Hampshire lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Mobil 1 301

After the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire, for the Mobil 1 301. The fourth playoff race of the season will go live on NBC Sports at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 21.The New Hampshire playoff race will be contested on a 1.058-mile track. A total of 36 drivers will compete over 301 laps to drive down Victory Lane at New Hampshire.Who is on pole for the Mobil 1 301?On Saturday, September 20, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Team Penske driver Joey Logano won the Mobil 1 301 pole with a time of 29.159 and a speed of 130.622 mph. It marked his second pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season and the 33rd of his career.The defending series champion Logano is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series New Hampshire playoff race, and his teammate Ryan Blaney will join him on the front row. Blaney posted the second-best speed of 129.865 mph.The pair will be followed in the top five by Josh Berry, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron. Carson Hocevar, Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, and Shane van Gisbergen (R) complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at New Hampshire on X.Christopher Bell, the defending winner of the event, will start 19th in the 36-driver field.2025 Mobil 1 301 starting line-upBelow is the complete starting lineup for the 36-car grid at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:#22 - Joey Logano#12 - Ryan Blaney#21 - Josh Berry#45 - Tyler Reddick#24 - William Byron#77 - Carson Hocevar#48 - Alex Bowman#1 - Ross Chastain#11 - Denny Hamlin#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#71 - Michael McDowell#16 - A.J. Allmendinger#54 - Ty Gibbs#23 - Bubba Wallace#17 - Chris Buescher#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#38 - Zane Smith#7 - Justin Haley#2 - Austin Cindric#60 - Ryan Preece#8 - Kyle Busch#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#43 - Erik Jones#9 - Chase Elliott#3 - Austin Dillon#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#10 - Ty Dillon#41 - Cole Custer#99 - Daniel Suarez#4 - Noah Gragson#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#51 - Cody Ware#34 - Todd GillilandFans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Mobil 1 301 on NBC Sports and USA Network.