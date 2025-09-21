NASCAR at New Hampshire lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Mobil 1 301

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 21, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire (Source: Imagn)

After the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire, for the Mobil 1 301. The fourth playoff race of the season will go live on NBC Sports at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 21.

Ad

The New Hampshire playoff race will be contested on a 1.058-mile track. A total of 36 drivers will compete over 301 laps to drive down Victory Lane at New Hampshire.

Who is on pole for the Mobil 1 301?

On Saturday, September 20, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Team Penske driver Joey Logano won the Mobil 1 301 pole with a time of 29.159 and a speed of 130.622 mph. It marked his second pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season and the 33rd of his career.

Ad
Trending
Ad

The defending series champion Logano is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series New Hampshire playoff race, and his teammate Ryan Blaney will join him on the front row. Blaney posted the second-best speed of 129.865 mph.

The pair will be followed in the top five by Josh Berry, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron. Carson Hocevar, Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, and Shane van Gisbergen (R) complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at New Hampshire on X.

Ad

Christopher Bell, the defending winner of the event, will start 19th in the 36-driver field.

2025 Mobil 1 301 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 36-car grid at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  3. #21 - Josh Berry
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  7. #48 - Alex Bowman
  8. #1 - Ross Chastain
  9. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  10. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  11. #71 - Michael McDowell
  12. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  14. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #5 - Kyle Larson
  17. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  18. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #38 - Zane Smith
  21. #7 - Justin Haley
  22. #2 - Austin Cindric
  23. #60 - Ryan Preece
  24. #8 - Kyle Busch
  25. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #9 - Chase Elliott
  28. #3 - Austin Dillon
  29. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  30. #10 - Ty Dillon
  31. #41 - Cole Custer
  32. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  33. #4 - Noah Gragson
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #34 - Todd Gilliland

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Mobil 1 301 on NBC Sports and USA Network.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications