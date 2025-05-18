NASCAR at North Wilkesboro Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 All-Star Race

After an action-packed AdventHealth 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season arrives at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, for the All-Star Race. The season’s second exhibition race will go live on FS1 and MRN at 8 pm ET on Sunday, May 18.

The event will be contested on a 0.625-mile short historic oval track. A total of 23 drivers will compete over 250 laps to seal a chance at driving down victory lane and to earn a cash prize of $1 million on Sunday night. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 All-Star Race.

Who is on pole for the All-Star Race?

In Friday (May 16)'s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, RFK Racing driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski secured the pole for the 2025 All-Star Race with a total time of 87.363 and a speed of 77.264 mph. Keselowski also won the Heat 1 race qualifying on Saturday.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell will share the front row with Keselowski after winning the Heat 2 race qualifying with a time of 1:28:252 seconds. The rest of the 2025 All-Star Race starting lineup was set by the results of two heat races, with runners-up Ross Chastain and the defending series champion Joey Logano making up the second row.

They are followed by William Byron, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, and Chris Buescher complete the top 10.

Justin Allgaier, who got behind the wheel of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the absence of Kyle Larson, qualified 19th in the 23-driver Sunday’s main event.

20 of the 23 drivers are already locked in, and three spots remain up for grabs. The top two finishers from Sunday’s All-Star Open and the fan vote winner will transfer to the All-Star field.

2025 NASCAR All-Star Race starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 23-car grid at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

#6 - Brad Keselowski #20 - Christopher Bell #1 - Ross Chastain #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #9 - Chase Elliott #12 - Ryan Blaney #8 - Kyle Busch #48 - Alex Bowman #17 - Chris Buescher #21 - Josh Berry #99 - Daniel Suarez #45 - Tyler Reddick #19 - Chase Briscoe #3 - Austin Dillon #2 - Austin Cindric #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #51 - Harrison Burton #5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin TBD - All-Star Open winner TBD - All-Star Open runner-up TBD - Fan Vote Winner

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the 41st running of the All-Star on Sunday.

