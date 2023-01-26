NASCAR Opinion: Jimmie Johnson's top 5 career wins

It all seems like deja vu for NASCAR fans as seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson prepares to make his stock car racing return with the Daytona 500 this year. The former Hendrick Motorsports driver, who went on to try his luck in open-wheeled cars in the NTT IndyCar Series, returns to his roots at the 65th run of the historic 500-mile-long race with a team that he co-owns, Legacy Motor Club.

The team formerly known as Petty GMS was rebranded as Legacy MC, with big names such as Richard Petty and Maury Gallagher also at the helm of the group. Driving alongside full-time teammate Noah Gragson, who graduates from the Xfinity Series, and Erik Jones, who switched teams for the 2023 season, it will be interesting to see how Johnson adapts back to his old habits of close-quarters stock car racing.

January 11th, 2023, saw the reveal of Jimmie Johnson's new car livery and the number he will be seen racing with at the 65th Daytona 500 this year. He will be seen behind the wheel of a black-and-gold-colored #84 Carvana Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, with the remainder of Johnson's 2023 schedule to be announced as the season progresses. The #84 signifies Johnson's desire to add an 84th trip to Victory Lane during his Cup Series appearance this year, with the El Cajon, California native already having 83 career Cup wins under his belt.

It remains to be seen if Johnson manages to add that elusive 84th victory to his career stats in 2023, a career that has no shortage of extraordinary drives from the 47-year-old.

Jimmie Johnson's top 5 career victories

Throughout his time in the NASCAR Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports, Jimmie Johnson proved to be one of the greats of the sport with a career that spanned seven titles to his name, along with 83 victories. Owing to his incredible ability behind the wheel of a stock car, Johnson had many instances of brilliance on the track during his career. Here are Johnson's top 5 moments of brilliance from his time as a Hendrick Motorsports driver:

#5 2010 Ford 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Christopher Walters @Chris324488899 @Luke_Nichols9 2010 Ford 400, It Was Carl Edwards Winning The Race & Jimmie Johnson Won His Fifth Championship Title. @Luke_Nichols9 2010 Ford 400, It Was Carl Edwards Winning The Race & Jimmie Johnson Won His Fifth Championship Title. https://t.co/h5cjBhbypP

Jimmie Johnson clinched his fifth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series title, then known as the Sprint Cup, on November 21st, 2010. Finishing second in the race, he managed to accumulate enough points to be on top of the points standings table, with a 39-point gap to second place.

#4 2013 Daytona Sweep

NASCAR PICTURES @Nascarpixtures On this day in 2013, Jimmie Johnson won the Daytona 500! On this day in 2013, Jimmie Johnson won the Daytona 500! https://t.co/31BTk4Z8Nt

The 2013 NASCAR Cup Series season's two visits to the elusive Daytona International Speedway saw Jimmie Johnson claim the top spot twice in one year as he won both the Daytona 500 and the Coke Zero 400 that year. Adding a second Daytona 500 win to his name, he became the fourth driver to sweep the Daytona International Speedway twice in one season.

#3 2015 FedEx 400

NASCAR Legends @LegendsNascar



The win made



Can you name the other 4 drivers?



Jimmie Johnson won the 2015 FedEx 400 at Dover 7 years ago today. The win made #JJ only the 5th driver in NASCAR history to win 10 or more Cup races at the same track.

May 31st, 2015, saw the El Cajon, California native clinch his 10th victory at the Dover International Speedway, becoming only the fifth driver to claim double-digit wins at any track, joining the likes of Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, David Pearson, and Darrell Waltrip.

#2 2016 Dixie Vodka 400

NASCAR PICTURES @Nascarpixtures On this day in 2016, Jimmie Johnson won at Homestead and won his record tying 7th Cup Series Championship! On this day in 2016, Jimmie Johnson won at Homestead and won his record tying 7th Cup Series Championship! https://t.co/hwTRXvqpeS

The 2016 NASCAR Cup Series title decider at Homestead-Miami Speedway saw Jimmie Johnson clinch his seventh title in the sport. Finishing in P1, Johnson was able to jump to second place with only 4 points in hand, clinching his record seventh title.

#1 2017 AAA 400 Drive for Autism

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX In 2017, Jimmie Johnson tied Cale Yarborough at Dover. In 2017, Jimmie Johnson tied Cale Yarborough at Dover. https://t.co/c24gFGYMhv

Johnson's 2017 appearance at Dover International Speedway saw the driver clinch the final victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career in overtime. The victory tied him with Cale Yarborough on the all-time wins list.

In a year that is bound to see Jimmie Johnson's return, as well as additions to the calendar with the likes of North Wilkesboro Raceway, NASCAR Cup Series fans are in for a spectacular year of racing.

