NASCAR at Phoenix Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Shriners Children’s 500

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 09, 2025 02:55 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix (Source: Getty Images)

After the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, for the Shriners Children’s 500. The fourth race of the season will go live on FOX at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 9.

The Phoenix Spring race will be contested on a one-mile-long tri-oval low-banked track. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 312 laps to drive down Victory Lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500.

Who is on pole for Shriners Children’s 500?

In Saturday’s (March 8) Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a speed of 26.930 and a speed of 133.680 mph. It marked Byron’s 14th pole of his career. Byron won the event in 2023.

Team Penske driver and the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will share the front row with him after a lap of 133.195 mph.

The pair will be followed by Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry, and Erik Jones in the top five. Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell, Justin Haley, Tyler Reddick, and Denny Hamlin completed the top 10.

Last year's winner of the event, Christopher Bell, will start 11th on Sunday. He will look to become the first driver to win a third consecutive race in the Next Gen era. He previously won the Atlanta and COTA races.

2025 Shriners Children’s 500 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #22 - Joey Logano
  3. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  4. #21 - Josh Berry
  5. #43 - Erik Jones
  6. #9 - Chase Elliott
  7. #71 - Michael McDowell
  8. #7 - Justin Haley
  9. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  10. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  11. #20 - Christopher Bell
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #17 - Chris Buescher
  14. #2 - Austin Cindric
  15. #8 - Kyle Busch
  16. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  17. #5 - Kyle Larson
  18. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  21. #3 - Austin Dillon
  22. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  23. #41 - Cole Custer
  24. #1 - Ross Chastain
  25. #10 - Ty Dillon
  26. #38 - Zane Smith
  27. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  28. #60 - Ryan Preece
  29. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  30. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  31. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #4 - Noah Gragson
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  37. #78 - Katherine Legge

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Phoenix Raceway for Sunday’s 21st annual Shriners Children’s 500.

Edited by Yash Soni
