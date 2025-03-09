NASCAR at Phoenix Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Shriners Children’s 500

After the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, for the Shriners Children’s 500. The fourth race of the season will go live on FOX at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 9.

The Phoenix Spring race will be contested on a one-mile-long tri-oval low-banked track. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 312 laps to drive down Victory Lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500.

Who is on pole for Shriners Children’s 500?

In Saturday’s (March 8) Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a speed of 26.930 and a speed of 133.680 mph. It marked Byron’s 14th pole of his career. Byron won the event in 2023.

Team Penske driver and the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will share the front row with him after a lap of 133.195 mph.

The pair will be followed by Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry, and Erik Jones in the top five. Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell, Justin Haley, Tyler Reddick, and Denny Hamlin completed the top 10.

Last year's winner of the event, Christopher Bell, will start 11th on Sunday. He will look to become the first driver to win a third consecutive race in the Next Gen era. He previously won the Atlanta and COTA races.

2025 Shriners Children’s 500 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Phoenix Raceway:

#24 - William Byron #22 - Joey Logano #77 - Carson Hocevar #21 - Josh Berry #43 - Erik Jones #9 - Chase Elliott #71 - Michael McDowell #7 - Justin Haley #45 - Tyler Reddick #11 - Denny Hamlin #20 - Christopher Bell #12 - Ryan Blaney #17 - Chris Buescher #2 - Austin Cindric #8 - Kyle Busch #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #5 - Kyle Larson #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #23 - Bubba Wallace #6 - Brad Keselowski #3 - Austin Dillon #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #41 - Cole Custer #1 - Ross Chastain #10 - Ty Dillon #38 - Zane Smith #34 - Todd Gilliland #60 - Ryan Preece #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #19 - Chase Briscoe #99 - Daniel Suárez #48 - Alex Bowman #4 - Noah Gragson #54 - Ty Gibbs #51 - Cody Ware #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #78 - Katherine Legge

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Phoenix Raceway for Sunday’s 21st annual Shriners Children’s 500.

