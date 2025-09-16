NASCAR Playoff Power Rankings 2025: Biggest movers and surprising survivals after Bristol

The Round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is officially set. With four drivers now eliminated from contention, the playoff field has shrunk to 12, with those drivers focused on advancing to the Round of 8 after the next three races.

In this week's NASCAR Power Rankings, we'll take a look at five drivers who are going into the Round of 12 strong. Who looked like championship contenders and who managed to do just enough to advance? Let's take a look.

5. Bubba Wallace

Despite finishing 34th on Saturday night at Bristol, Bubba Wallace advanced to the Round of 12 for the second time in his NASCAR Cup Series career. The driver of the #23 posted back-to-back top-10 finishes at Darlington and World Wide Technology Raceway, which provided more than enough of a points barrier to fall back on at Bristol.

The 23XI Racing driver's strong start to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs has him ranked high in this week's power rankings. Wallace has a solid chance in advancing to the Round of 8 as well, given his recent consistency. This year's Brickyard 400 winner is also a former Kansas winner, which is the second race of the upcoming round.

4. Christopher Bell

After a long dry spell dating back to March of this year, Christopher Bell found his way back to NASCAR Cup Series victory lane on Saturday night. The driver of the #20 picked up his fourth win of 2025 and guaranteed a spot in the Round of 12. The victory has the Joe Gibbs Racing driver back in this week's NASCAR Power Rankings.

Bell won three straight races earlier this season (Atlanta, CoTA, Phoenix), but hadn't found victory lane since then. Yet, he's stayed strong throughout the 2025 campaign with 10 top fives and an average finish of 12.5. Bell has victories at both New Hampshire and the Charlotte Roval, two tracks he could win and advance to the Round of 8 at.

3. Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney's quest for his second NASCAR Cup Series championship continued after Bristol. The driver of the #12 posted his second straight fourth-place finish, giving him more than enough points to advance to the Round of 12. With his recent strong performances, the Team Penske star stands tall in the NASCAR Power Rankings.

Blaney enters the Round of 12 with a sizable margin over the cut line of 19 points. He has two victories in 2025 along with 12 top-five finishes and an average finish of 14.6. Impressively, Blaney has finished top 10 in eight of the last nine NASCAR Cup Series races. With strong consistency this season, Blaney is sure to be a contender to advance to the Round of 8.

2. Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin guaranteed his spot in the Round of 12 after his victory at the World Wide Technology Raceway. Although the driver of the #11 was hoping for a better finish than 31st at Bristol, he had already secured his spot in the next round of the playoffs. With a series-high five wins, the Joe Gibbs Racing star still ranks high in the NASCAR Power Rankings.

Hamlin is still chasing an elusive first NASCAR Cup Series title. He has five victories in 2025, coming at Martinsville, Darlington, Michigan, Dover, and WTT Raceway. He enters the next round as the points leader with a 26-point cushion over the cut line. Time will tell if 2025 is finally the year Hamlin captures a championship.

1. Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe couldn't have had a better Round of 16. The driver of the #19 dominated and won the playoff opener at Darlington, finished runner-up to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin at WTT Raceway, and posted a ninth-place finish at Bristol. With three top 10s and a win in the opening round, Briscoe tops this week's NASCAR Power Rankings.

Briscoe has two victories this season (Pocono, Darlington) along with 12 top-five finishes and an average finish of 12.7. Heading into the Round of 12, Briscoe has a 10-point advantage over the cutoff. While it's not the greatest margin, if Briscoe continues running the way he is, it'll be more than enough to advance.

