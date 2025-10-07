NASCAR Playoff Power Rankings 2025: Is Joey Logano lucky or locked in for another championship run?

Shane Van Gisbergen rolled his #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet to his fifth victory of the 2025 season at the Charlotte Roval. Behind him, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric all saw their championship hopes come to an end as they were eliminated in the Round of 12.

The Round of 8 is set as the remaining playoff drivers will battle it out over the next three races to see who will punch their ticket to the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. Who are the ones to watch? Let's take a look in this week's NASCAR Power Rankings.

5. Joey Logano

Despite having only one win and six top-five finishes on the season, Joey Logano has found his way into the Round of 8 of the playoffs. The driver of the #22 held on to the final spot in the Round of 8 after Ross Chastain collided with Denny Hamlin in the last turn of Sunday's race in attempt to take the final position.

The three-time and defending Cup Series champion finished fourth at New Hampshire, but followed up with a 20th-place finish at Kansas and a 21st-place effort at the Charlotte Roval. Some might say Logano's advancement in the playoffs was lucky, but the Round of 8 is where he thrives.

The Team Penske star won at Las Vegas in the Round of 8 last year to advance to the Championship 4 race. In each of his championship-winning seasons (2018, 2022, 2024), Logano won in the Round of 8 en route to the title.

4. Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell is another driver to keep an eye on in the Round of 8. The driver of the #20 had an impressive Round of 12 with back-to-back sixth-place finishes at New Hampshire and Kansas, then a third-place run on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval. With four wins on the season, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is aiming for his third Championship 4 appearance in the last four seasons.

Like Logano, Bell has proven to thrive at this time of year. In his other two title race appearances, the Oklahoma native won in the Round of 8 to get there. In 2022, Bell won at Martinsville to advance to the Championship 4, the same track that'll close out the round again this year. Bell fell shy of a win at Las Vegas in the Round of 8 last year as he finished second despite leading 155 of 267 laps and starting on the pole.

3. Chase Elliott

Don't look now, but Chase Elliott is heating up when it matters most. The driver of the #9 finished third at New Hampshire, punched his ticket to the Round of 8 with a win at Kansas, and came home eighth on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval. With three strong tracks ahead for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, don't be surprised if he returns to the championship race for the first time since 2022.

Elliott is a two-time Talladega winner, with one of his victories coming in the playoff race in 2022. He won the playoff race at Martinsville in 2020 en route to his sole Cup championship that season, and finished runner-up in the Martinsville playoff race last year. Las Vegas might be Elliott's Achillies heel as he only has one top-10 finish in the last five races at the track.

2. Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney is certain to be a contender to make his way back to the Championship 4 race for the third straight season. The driver of the #12 opened the Round of 12 with a win at New Hampshire to advance to the Round of 8. While he finished the next two races of the round outside the top 10, the Team Penske star has proven to be a threat at the upcoming tracks in the Round of 8.

Blaney has won the Martinsville playoff race the last two seasons to advance to the Championship 4, including 2023, the same year he'd go on to win the championship. The North Carolina native is one of the best drafting track drivers in the field with three victories at Talladega, including the playoff race twice. At Las Vegas, however, Blaney has finished outside the top 30 in the last two races.

1. Denny Hamlin

Everyone will be chasing Denny Hamlin when the Round of 8 begins this Sunday at Las Vegas. The driver of the #11 enters the next round as the points leader with an eight-point cushion over the cut line. It was an up and down Round of 12 for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver with two finishes outside the top 10 and a runner-up finish at Kansas. However, expect Hamlin to be locked in as he chases that elusive first Cup championship.

Hamlin is tied with Shane Van Gisbergen for a season-high five victories in 2025. With 13 top-five finishes and six stage wins, he's been one of the fastest drivers in the field all season long. Hamlin dominated at Martinsville earlier this year en route to his first win of the campaign. He's one of the better drafting track drivers, yet hasn't won a drafting race since 2020 at Talladega. Hamlin won the playoff race at Las Vegas in 2021.

His recent numbers at the tracks might not be as impressive as others, but Hamlin seems more focused than ever to claim his first championship.

