NASCAR Playoff Power Rankings 2025: Who's safe and who's on the bubble heading into WWT Raceway

Chase Briscoe put on a clinic in Sunday night's NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener at Darlington (August 31), leading 309 of 367 laps en route to his second victory of 2025. It was the #19's second win of the 2025 campaign and guarantees him a spot in the next round of the playoffs.

This Sunday (September 7), the Cup Series returns to the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis for the second race of the playoffs. Who is looking strong above the cut line heading into this Sunday? Let's take a look.

5. Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick narrowly missed out on his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season at Darlington. The driver of the #45 was stalking Chase Briscoe in the waning laps, but ultimately had to settle for a second-place finish. Still, the 23XI Racing driver made up a ton of ground in the playoffs.

Prior to Sunday, Reddick found himself below the cut line to advance to the Round of 12 by one point. Now, the California native's strong performance at Darlington has him comfortably 35 points above the cutoff as he sits fourth in the points standings.

With two races left in the Round of 16, Reddick has put himself in a great position to advance.

4. Bubba Wallace

Much like his 23XI Racing teammate, Bubba Wallace showed up to Darlington with a fast car and delivered with a strong finish. The #23 led 10 laps and finished sixth, which gave him a solid cushion above the cutoff ahead of the second race of the Round of 16.

Wallace entered the playoffs just two points above the cut line to make the upcoming Round of 12. With a quality top-10 run at Darlington, this year's Brickyard 400 winner finds himself 25 points above the cutoff and is currently fifth in the standings. The Alabama native has only made the Round of 12 once before (2023), but is off to a great start in his quest to make his second appearance.

3. Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin entered the NASCAR playoff opener seeking his sixth career win at the Darlington Raceway. Ultimately, the driver of the #11 came home seventh after starting on the pole and leading 12 laps. With another top-10 effort, the Joe Gibbs Racing star is sitting in prime position to advance to the Round of 12.

The 44-year-old entered the NASCAR Cup playoffs with a 23-point barrier over the cutoff to advance to the Round of 12. Now, the 21-year veteran has a greater cushion as he's 43 points above the cut line as he sits second in the points standings. Bristol is the last race of the Round of 16, a track Hamlin has won two of the last four races at.

2. Ryan Blaney

It wasn't the night Ryan Blaney was hoping for in Darlington. On the heels of winning the regular season finale at Daytona, the driver of the #12 posted an 18th-place finish in the opening race of the playoffs. Despite that, the Team Penske driver still has a decent gap over the cut line to make the Round of 12.

Entering the Round of 16, Blaney held a 20-point advantage over the cut line. Despite finishing outside the top 15, the 2023 Cup champion managed to gain two points on the cutoff as he has a 22-point cushion. Blaney is currently seventh in the points standings and heads to St. Louis with more than enough points to still advance to the Round of 12.

1. Chase Briscoe

When it comes to being comfortable in the NASCAR playoff field, no one has more breathing space than Chase Briscoe heading into the next race. The driver of the #19 paced the field for 309 of 367 laps and took the checkered flag at Darlington. It was Briscoe's fourth career win and it punches his ticket to the next round of the playoffs.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has been firing on all cylinders since the summer. He grabbed a victory at Pocono in June, and since then has finished runner-up three times and finished top five in six of the last 12 races. Briscoe has consistent speed, and it's evident he will be a threat throughout the remainder of the playoffs.

