NASCAR at Pocono lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 The Great American Getaway 400

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 21, 2025 19:06 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 (Source: Getty Images)

After the Viva Mexico 250, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for The Great American Getaway 400. The 17th race of the season will go live on Prime at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 22.

The Pocono race will be contested on a 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 160 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Pocono. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass posted the starting lineup for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 on X.

Who is on pole for The Great American Getaway 400?

In Saturday’s (June 21) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 52.144 and a speed of 172.599 mph. It marked the 45th career pole of Hamlin in the series.

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher will share the front row with Hamlin after a lap of 172.325 mph.

The pair will be followed by Carson Hocevar, John Hunter Nemechek, and Cole Custer in the top five. Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Daniel Suarez complete the top 10.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will start 12th, and Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney qualified 20th in the 37-driver field.

2025 The Great American Getaway 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Pocono Raceway:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #17 - Chris Buescher
  3. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  4. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  5. #41 - Cole Custer
  6. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  8. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #20 - Christopher Bell
  10. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  11. #43 - Erik Jones
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #60 - Ryan Preece
  14. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  15. #38 - Zane Smith
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #4 - Noah Gragson
  18. #9 - Chase Elliott
  19. #2 - Austin Cindric
  20. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  21. #1 - Ross Chastain
  22. #7 - Justin Haley
  23. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  24. #5 - Kyle Larson
  25. #48 - Alex Bowman
  26. #8 - Kyle Busch
  27. #10 - Ty Dillon
  28. #71 - Michael McDowell
  29. #35 - Riley Herbst
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #24 - William Byron
  32. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  34. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  35. #21 - Josh Berry
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #44 - Brennan Poole

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway for Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400 live on Prime.

Edited by Yash Soni
