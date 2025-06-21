NASCAR at Pocono lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 The Great American Getaway 400

After the Viva Mexico 250, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for The Great American Getaway 400. The 17th race of the season will go live on Prime at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 22.

The Pocono race will be contested on a 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 160 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Pocono. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass posted the starting lineup for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 on X.

Who is on pole for The Great American Getaway 400?

In Saturday’s (June 21) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 52.144 and a speed of 172.599 mph. It marked the 45th career pole of Hamlin in the series.

Trending

Expand Tweet

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher will share the front row with Hamlin after a lap of 172.325 mph.

The pair will be followed by Carson Hocevar, John Hunter Nemechek, and Cole Custer in the top five. Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Daniel Suarez complete the top 10.

Expand Tweet

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will start 12th, and Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney qualified 20th in the 37-driver field.

2025 The Great American Getaway 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Pocono Raceway:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #17 - Chris Buescher #77 - Carson Hocevar #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #41 - Cole Custer #19 - Chase Briscoe #54 - Ty Gibbs #45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell #99 - Daniel Suarez #43 - Erik Jones #22 - Joey Logano #60 - Ryan Preece #6 - Brad Keselowski #38 - Zane Smith #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #9 - Chase Elliott #2 - Austin Cindric #12 - Ryan Blaney #1 - Ross Chastain #7 - Justin Haley #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #5 - Kyle Larson #48 - Alex Bowman #8 - Kyle Busch #10 - Ty Dillon #71 - Michael McDowell #35 - Riley Herbst #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #16 - AJ Allmendinger #23 - Bubba Wallace #21 - Josh Berry #51 - Cody Ware #44 - Brennan Poole

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway for Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400 live on Prime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.