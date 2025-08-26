NASCAR Power Rankings 2025: Identifying the fiercest competitors aiming for playoff domination

Ryan Blaney's thrilling victory on Saturday night (August 23) at Daytona capped the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season. The 16-driver playoff field is set as they'll race for the 2025 title over the next 10 races.

Some of the playoff drivers will be looking to get back on track after struggling towards the end of the regular season. Yet, a handful have been red hot in recent weeks and will aim to keep the momentum rolling.

So, who's going strong into the playoffs? Here's a look at this week's NASCAR Power Rankings:

5 Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman was the final driver to lock himself into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Despite finishing 36th on Saturday night at Daytona, Ryan Blaney's victory secured Bowman's spot, as a new winner would've dropped him below the cut line.

While it may look like the driver of the #48 limped his way into the playoffs, the stats say otherwise. The Hendrick Motorsports driver scored two top fives and four top 10s in the last six races, including a second-place effort at Richmond. With strong runs in recent weeks, Bowman could be setting himself up for a great playoff run.

4 Kyle Larson

The summer months were a struggle for Kyle Larson as he failed to show much speed and get the results one would expect. However, the driver of the #5 rebounded in the final two weeks of the regular season with back-to-back sixth-place finishes, which should give him a boost heading into the NASCAR playoffs.

With three wins and 11 top-five finishes, Larson has still been one of the strongest drivers in the field this season. The Hendrick Motorsports star has one win at Darlington and three victories at Bristol, two of the tracks in the upcoming Round of 16. Given his history at those tracks, it won't be a surprise if Larson has a stellar first round in the playoffs.

3 William Byron

There's no doubt that William Byron is one of the drivers going into the NASCAR playoffs with the most momentum. The driver of the #24 won the regular season championship while picking up a victory at Iowa four races ago. The Hendrick Motorsports star's consistency has been second to none as he's led the points for most of the season.

Byron has two victories in 2025 along with nine top-five finishes and an average finish of 13.9. This year's Daytona 500 winner earned 32 playoff points, tied for the most with HMS teammate Kyle Larson. With a 26-point buffer over the cut line, Byron enters the playoffs with a comfortable cushion.

2 Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe has stamped himself as a playoff contender with his hot streak in the last 10 races of the regular season. The driver of the #19 earned a victory at Pocono and posted five top-five finishes in the previous 10 races. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver ranks high in this week's NASCAR Power Rankings with his recent momentum.

Briscoe has one win, 10 top-five finishes, and an average finish of 13.7. The opening playoff race is at Darlington Raceway, a track Briscoe won last season with Stewart-Haas Racing. While he only has a four-point advantage over the cut line, the speed Briscoe has shown in recent weeks will surely translate into the playoffs.

1 Ryan Blaney

There's no question that Ryan Blaney is the hottest driver heading into the 2025 NASCAR playoffs. The driver of the #12 posted six straight top 10s in the last six races of the regular season, capping it with a victory on Saturday night at Daytona. Seeking his second Cup title, Blaney is looking better than ever.

The Team Penske star has 10 top-five finishes, two wins, and an average finish of 15.3 in 2025. The 2023 Cup champion has a 20-point advantage over the cut line heading into the first round. While he doesn't have a victory at any of the first three playoff tracks, Blaney's recent surge is sure to carry over in the Round of 16.

