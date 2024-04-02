NASCAR Power Rankings: 5 drivers to watch at the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR heads to the Martinsville Speedway for the Cook Out 400 Cup Series race, scheduled this Sunday, April 7. The 0.526-mile paper-clip-shaped oval will host all three National series events this weekend.

Martinsville Speedway has stood the test of time and remains one of NASCAR's classic short-track ovals. Kyle Larson won the spring race at the track last season, while Ryan Blaney claimed victory in the playoffs on his way to securing the championship.

The Cook Out 400 will be contested over 400 laps covering a distance of 210.4 miles. The first stage consisting of 80 laps, the second stage comprising 100 laps, and the final stage contested over 220 laps.

Ahead of NASCAR's first visit to "The Paperclip" this season, let us take a look at five drivers who are poised to secure a good result in the 400-lap race.

5 NASCAR drivers to watch out for in the Cook Out 400

#5 Kyle Larson

Despite acknowledging his struggles at Martinsville Speedway, the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy driver, won the 2023 Spring race at the half-mile oval. This win adds to his tally of three top-five finishes in his last six appearances at the track.

This weekend's race holds high significance for Hendrick Motorsports as it marks the 40th anniversary of its maiden Cup Series victory. Following a strong performance at Richmond, Kyle Larson will be aiming to secure the organization's 305th victory.

#4 Joey Logano

Following a tumultuous start to his 2024 campaign, the two-time NASCAR Cup champion breathed a sigh of relief after finishing runner-up at Richmond Raceway, last weekend.

Joey Logano heads to Martinsville Speedway, boasting an impressive 5.2 average finish in his last six outings at the track. Having previously secured a victory on the half-mile oval, Logano will be eager to continue his strong form on the short tracks.

#3 Martin Truex Jr.

Despite dominating the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway last weekend, the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing driver had to settle for a fourth-placed result due to a late race caution.

Truex Jr. will be looking to score his first win of his 2024 campaign this weekend, adding to his three victories at Martinsville. He has three top-five finishes in his last six outings on the track.

#2 Ryan Blaney

The reigning NASCAR Cup champion took a crucial victory at Martinsville Speedway in the penultimate race of the 2023 season. He outdueled veteran Joe Gibbs Racing drivers to take his first victory at the Paperclip.

Ryan Blaney has an impressive record at the track with eight top-five finishes in his 16 Cup Series starts. Blaney will be looking to regroup his efforts this weekend, following an unimpressive form in recent weeks.

#1 Denny Hamlin

After scoring his 53rd Cup victory at Richmond, Denny Hamlin continues to build on his stellar start to his 2024 campaign. Hamlin has won the previous two short track races and heads to Martinsville eyeing his third win of the season.

Hamlin has five victories under his belt at the half-mile oval, however, his last win came in 2015. Despite the lack of recent success, the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver is one of the favorites to win the race this weekend.

