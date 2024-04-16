NASCAR Power Rankings: 5 drivers to watch at the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR heads to the famed Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the GEICO 500, scheduled this Sunday on April 21. Both the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series will visit the 2.66-mile oval over the weekend.

The Cup race at 'Dega is one of the most highly anticipated race weekends on the NASCAR calendar. The 2.66-mile oval boasts the highest banking of all NASCAR ovals, with Turns 1 and 2 featuring a whopping 33-degree banking.

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega

Kyle Busch won the GEICO 500 last season, after Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace made contact while battling for the lead in the final lap. Later in the season, Blaney returned to Talladega to win the Yellawood 500 in the fall, edging out Kevin Harvick in a sensational finish.

The third superspeedway race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup season at Talladega promises excitement and drama. Let us take a look at five drivers to keep an eye on this weekend.

5 NASCAR drivers to watch out in the GEICO 500

#5 Chase Elliott

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver returned to victory lane last weekend after enduring a chaotic race at Texas Motor Speedway. After snapping his winless streak, he heads to Talladega Superspeedway, a track where he has emerged victorious on two occasions.

Chase Elliott has the best average finish position,13.6, at Talladega among all full-time drivers. In his previous two visits to Talladega last year, he was classified seventh and 12th. Keep an eye out for the #9 Chevy at the front of the pack this weekend too.

#4 William Byron

The #24 Hendrick Motorsports driver has shown ominous form on all tracks in the next-gen era. After winning the Daytona 500, Byron has cemented himself as a front-runner at Superspeedways too.

William Byron finished seventh and second in his two previous visits to Talladega Superspeedway. In the fall race last year, he pushed Ryan Blaney to the checkered flag and will be aiming to take the lead this weekend.

#3 Joey Logano

The #22 Penske driver cannot be overlooked at any Superspeedway race, as he is one of the few drivers who consistently runs up front at drafting tracks. He kicked off his 2024 campaign by demonstrating race-winning speed in the first two rounds at Daytona and Atlanta.

Joey Logano, with three victories at Talladega, will be aiming to return to victory lane this weekend, hoping to turn around his season.

#2 Brad Keselowski

Joey Logano's former Penske teammate, Brad Keselowski, is a consistent contender for race wins at drafting tracks. Keselowski is the most successful active driver at Talladega, with six victories. Furthermore, it is the track where he took his last Cup Series victory in 2021.

The RFK Racing owner has displayed great speed in previous rounds and aims to continue his form with a visit to victory lane at one of his favorite ovals.

#1 Ryan Blaney

The reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, another driver from the Penske stable, is a consistent front-runner at Superspeedways. The #12 Ford driver secured victory in the Fall playoff race at Talladega last season, marking his third win at the 2.66-mile oval.

Ryan Blaney has an impressive track record at Talladega, finishing second, second, and first in his previous three visits. Blaney could become the first Ford driver to take the new Dark Horse Mustang to the victory lane this season.

