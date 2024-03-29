NASCAR Power Rankings: 5 drivers to watch at the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR is heading to the Richmond Raceway for the seventh round of the 2024 Cup Series season. The 0.75 mile, D-shaped oval will host the Toyota Owners 400 on Easter Sunday, March 31.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson emerged victorious in the spring race, while RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher won the fall race at Richmond last year. The first round of the 2024 season at the 0.75-mile oval will be contested over 400 laps, covering 300 miles under the lights.

Joe Gibbs Racing is heading into the weekend with plenty of momentum after dominating the previous short track events in Phoenix and Bristol. The Toyota drivers are expected to continue their dominance this weekend in Richmond.

Ahead of the weekend, let us take a look at five drivers worth keeping an eye on during the 400 lap race at Richmond Raceway.

5 NASCAR drivers to watch out for in the Toyota Owners 400

#5 Chris Buescher

The #17 RFK Racing driver took his third NASCAR Cup Series victory last year at Richmond, and racked up two more wins before the season's end.

Chris Buescher delivered solid performances at Phoenix and Bristol, finishing second and seventh, respectively. Buescher could become the first Ford driver to take the new Dark Horse Mustang to the victory lane this season.

#4 Kyle Larson

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion won the previous edition of the Toyota Owners 400, an event dominated by the Hendrick Motorsports drivers.

Kyle Larson has a 10.5 average finishing position in the last six events at Richmond, with one win and two top five finishes. The #5 HMS Chevy driver will be aiming to replicate last year's performance this weekend.

#3 Martin Truex Jr.

The veteran Joe Gibbs Racing driver is still seeking his first win of the season, while Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin have each secured one victory in the six rounds so far.

Martin Truex Jr. has recorded three wins at Richmond and has a 5.6 average finish position in the his last six apperances at the 0.75-mile oval. The 2017 NASCAR Cup champion will be keen on returning to the victory lane to claim his first win of the season.

#2 Christopher Bell

The #20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver is heading into the weekend with tremendous momentum after scoring a second place finish at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend.

Christopher Bell has a 6.5 average finishing position in his last six outings at the Richmond, with four top five finishes. With a victory under his belt this season, Bell is a strong contender to secure his second win of the season at the 0.75-mile oval.

#1 Denny Hamlin

The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver has a stellar record at Richmond Raceway, boasting the best average finish position of 5.2 among all drivers in the last six outings at the track.

Denny Hamlin has secured five top five finishes in his last six races, including a trip to the victory lane in the Spring of 2022. According to several betting sites, Hamlin is the outright favorite to win the race.

