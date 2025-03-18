NASCAR Power Rankings: 5 standout drivers shaping up for 2025 Homestead-Miami Speedway Cup race

As the dust settles in Las Vegas, the NASCAR Cup Series circuit turns its attention to this Sunday's race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. It'll mark the sixth race of the 2025 campaign.

Many drivers enter this weekend's race in a great spot, some better than others. Here, we'll take a look at who's carrying the most momentum into Homestead with this week's power rankings.

5. Chase Elliott

It hasn't been flashy, but Chase Elliott has quietly strung together some quality finishes to start the season. It's been enough to put the driver of the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet fourth in the points standings after five races.

Elliott came home 10th in Sunday's race at Las Vegas, his third straight top-10 finish. The 2020 Cup Series champion has finished all five races this year inside the top 20, with his best finish being fourth at CoTA. He hasn't done enough to win yet, but that could only be a matter of time for Elliott.

4. Josh Berry

After grabbing his first career Cup Series win on Sunday at Las Vegas, there should be no surprise that Josh Berry has jumped up in the power rankings. While some may think his win was an upset, the driver of the #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford's performance this season would say otherwise.

Berry rode the momentum of a fourth-place finish at Phoenix into Las Vegas, where he led 18 laps en route to victory. A fourth at Phoenix and a win at Las Vegas is undoubtedly the best two-race stretch of Berry's career. While he finished 25th at Atlanta, Berry led 56 laps in the event and showed speed throughout. Now, with his first win under his belt, Berry is sure to be riding a high heading into Homestead.

3. Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman continues to be one of the most consistent drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series. The driver of the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet scored a seventh-place finish at Las Vegas for his third straight top 10 and fourth of the season.

Aside from a 26th-place finish at Atlanta, Bowman has put up solid performances throughout the season. He sits fifth in the points and will aim to keep the momentum rolling into Homestead. With three top 10s in his last five Homestead starts, don't be surprised if Bowman tacks on another one this weekend.

2. Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell failed to complete the improbable four-race winning streak at Las Vegas. The driver of the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota finished 12th in the event.

Despite that, there's no question that Bell is one of the most in-form drivers heading into Homestead. With three wins in the first five races, Bell sits second in points and is a clear early-season favorite for the championship. Not to mention, Bell won back at Homestead in 2023, so expect him to be aiming to do it again this weekend.

1. William Byron

Heading into Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead, William Byron has all the momentum. This year's Daytona 500 winner is the current points leader and is coming off a fourth-place run at Las Vegas.

Aside from crashing out and finishing 27th at Atlanta, Byron has finished no worse than sixth in the other four races this season. Even at Atlanta, the driver of the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was running inside the top five when he crashed. On top of that, Byron has a win at Homestead back in 2021. Of all drivers who are running strong, Byron is looking strongest heading into Homestead.

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway takes place on the 23rd of March, from 3pm ET.

