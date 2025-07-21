NASCAR Power Rankings see major shifts post Dover paving way for Indianapolis battle

Denny Hamlin held off the field in double overtime on Sunday at Dover to capture a series-leading fourth NASCAR Cup Series victory of 2025. It was the driver of the #11's second straight Dover win, and 58th career Cup triumph.
The chaos that unfolded at "The Monster Mile" made for a change-up in this week's NASCAR Power Rankings. As we head to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400, who's looking strongest? Let's take a look.
NASCAR Power Rankings post Dover
#5. Ty Gibbs
After a dismal start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Ty Gibbs has found lightning in a bottle in recent weeks. The driver of the #54 came home fifth on Sunday at Dover, marking the seventh straight top-15 finish heading into Indianapolis.
In the last seven races, Gibbs has posted three top-fives and four top-10s. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver bested Tyler Reddick in the semifinal round of the In-Season Challenge, sending him to the finals against Ty Dillon next week. In one start at the Indianapolis oval, Gibbs finished 23rd after starting sixth.
#4. Tyler Reddick
Tyler Reddick maintains a top-five spot in the NASCAR Power Rankings after registering a solid 12th-place effort at Dover. Despite the solid run, it ended the #45 driver's prior streak of three top-10 finishes. Yet, Reddick remains the highest driver in the Cup points standings (fifth) without a victory in 2025.
Through 21 races, Reddick has tallied five top-fives, with two of them coming in the last four races. He holds a firm 156-point advantage over the playoff cut line with five regular-season races remaining. Reddick has two starts at the Indianapolis oval with a runner-up finish last year and an eighth-place effort in 2020.
#3. Chase Briscoe
Chase Briscoe's midseason momentum continued on Sunday at Dover when he narrowly missed out on a victory. The driver of the #19 came home runner-up behind Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, knocking down his second straight second-place finish and his third top five in the last five races.
Briscoe has one win this season, which came at Pocono five races ago. The Indiana native sits eighth in the Cup Series points standings with eight top-five finishes. He only has one start at the Indianapolis oval, which came last year and ended with a 24th-place finish.
#2. Denny Hamlin
After a difficult 20th-place finish at Sonoma last week, Denny Hamlin rebounded with a big-time win on Sunday at Dover. The driver of the #11 led 67 laps and kept the field at bay on two overtime restarts en route to his second straight win at the Delaware track.
The Joe Gibbs Racing star is now the winningest Cup Series driver in 2025 with four victories. Hamlin has registered five top-fives and two wins in his last seven starts. At the Indianapolis oval, the Chesterfield, Virginia native has registered five career top-fives but has yet to see victory lane at the Indiana track.
#1. Chase Elliott
Although he was unable to get a desirable result, it's safe to say Chase Elliott was the fastest car on the track at Dover on Sunday. The driver of the #9 started on the pole, won stage one, and led a race high of 238 laps. However, a late-race shuffle pushed the Georgia native back, which resulted in a sixth-place finish.
Still, Elliott's midseason surge keeps him atop the NASCAR Power Rankings. The Hendrick Motorsports star has one win (EchoPark Speedway), four top-fives, and five top-10s in the last six races. On top of that, Elliott surpassed HMS teammate William Byron for the Cup Series points lead. Heading to Indianapolis, Elliott has seven starts on the oval and has tallied three top-10 finishes.
