NASCAR Power Rankings see major shifts post Dover paving way for Indianapolis battle

Denny Hamlin held off the field in double overtime on Sunday at Dover to capture a series-leading fourth NASCAR Cup Series victory of 2025. It was the driver of the #11's second straight Dover win, and 58th career Cup triumph.

Ad

The chaos that unfolded at "The Monster Mile" made for a change-up in this week's NASCAR Power Rankings. As we head to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400, who's looking strongest? Let's take a look.

NASCAR Power Rankings post Dover

#5. Ty Gibbs

AUTO: JUL 13 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Source: Getty

After a dismal start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Ty Gibbs has found lightning in a bottle in recent weeks. The driver of the #54 came home fifth on Sunday at Dover, marking the seventh straight top-15 finish heading into Indianapolis.

Ad

Trending

In the last seven races, Gibbs has posted three top-fives and four top-10s. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver bested Tyler Reddick in the semifinal round of the In-Season Challenge, sending him to the finals against Ty Dillon next week. In one start at the Indianapolis oval, Gibbs finished 23rd after starting sixth.

#4. Tyler Reddick

NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Source: Getty

Tyler Reddick maintains a top-five spot in the NASCAR Power Rankings after registering a solid 12th-place effort at Dover. Despite the solid run, it ended the #45 driver's prior streak of three top-10 finishes. Yet, Reddick remains the highest driver in the Cup points standings (fifth) without a victory in 2025.

Ad

Through 21 races, Reddick has tallied five top-fives, with two of them coming in the last four races. He holds a firm 156-point advantage over the playoff cut line with five regular-season races remaining. Reddick has two starts at the Indianapolis oval with a runner-up finish last year and an eighth-place effort in 2020.

#3. Chase Briscoe

NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Source: Getty

Chase Briscoe's midseason momentum continued on Sunday at Dover when he narrowly missed out on a victory. The driver of the #19 came home runner-up behind Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, knocking down his second straight second-place finish and his third top five in the last five races.

Ad

Briscoe has one win this season, which came at Pocono five races ago. The Indiana native sits eighth in the Cup Series points standings with eight top-five finishes. He only has one start at the Indianapolis oval, which came last year and ended with a 24th-place finish.

#2. Denny Hamlin

Cup Series Race at Dover - Source: Imagn

After a difficult 20th-place finish at Sonoma last week, Denny Hamlin rebounded with a big-time win on Sunday at Dover. The driver of the #11 led 67 laps and kept the field at bay on two overtime restarts en route to his second straight win at the Delaware track.

Ad

The Joe Gibbs Racing star is now the winningest Cup Series driver in 2025 with four victories. Hamlin has registered five top-fives and two wins in his last seven starts. At the Indianapolis oval, the Chesterfield, Virginia native has registered five career top-fives but has yet to see victory lane at the Indiana track.

#1. Chase Elliott

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover - Source: Imagn

Although he was unable to get a desirable result, it's safe to say Chase Elliott was the fastest car on the track at Dover on Sunday. The driver of the #9 started on the pole, won stage one, and led a race high of 238 laps. However, a late-race shuffle pushed the Georgia native back, which resulted in a sixth-place finish.

Still, Elliott's midseason surge keeps him atop the NASCAR Power Rankings. The Hendrick Motorsports star has one win (EchoPark Speedway), four top-fives, and five top-10s in the last six races. On top of that, Elliott surpassed HMS teammate William Byron for the Cup Series points lead. Heading to Indianapolis, Elliott has seven starts on the oval and has tallied three top-10 finishes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.