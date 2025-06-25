NASCAR Power Rankings updated after Chase Briscoe's 2025 Pocono triumph

Chase Briscoe earned his first NASCAR Cup Series victory with Joe Gibbs Racing and his third career win overall on Sunday at the Pocono Raceway. The driver of the #19 saved enough fuel and fended off JGR teammate Denny Hamlin to secure the win.

Coming out of the race at the Tricky Triangle, there was a shakeup in this week's power rankings. With nine races remaining in the regular season, who's headed to the EchoPark Speedway strong? Let's take a look.

5. Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott has shown consistent top-10 speed all season long, but it's turned into top-five performances in the last two weeks. With a fifth-place finish last Sunday at Pocono, the driver of the #9 recorded his first back-to-back top-five finishes of 2025 after finishing third in Mexico City the week prior.

With an average finish of 10.8, Elliott has proven to be a top-10 contender on a weekly basis. While he hasn't shown much winning speed, it's evident the Hendrick Motorsports star has figured something out in the last two weeks.

Elliott, whose home track is EchoPark Speedway, won there in 2022. With two top-five efforts in the last two races, this Saturday (June 28) could be the day he breaks into victory lane.

4. Kyle Larson

After a dismal 36th-place finish in Mexico City, Kyle Larson turned his fortunes around in Pocono with a seventh-place run. The driver of the #5 has three top-10 finishes in the last four races and is still looking strong inside the top five of this week's power rankings.

While the 2021 Cup champion has brought home solid results, he hasn't shown the winning speed you'd expect him to in recent weeks. Larson might be facing a midseason slump in that aspect, but it could easily turn around at EchoPark Speedway.

The three-time winner this season finished third at EchoPark earlier in the season, so don't be surprised if he's in contention for the win this weekend.

3. Christopher Bell

Last Sunday's race at Pocono wasn't the week you'd expect out of Christopher Bell. The driver of the #20 started ninth, earned no stage points, and wound up finishing 17th. Despite that, Bell continues to consistently be one of the strongest drivers in the field.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver proved that two races ago in Mexico City when he drove from a 31st-place starting spot to finishing second by the race's end. It's been a while since Bell's three-race win streak he went on earlier in the year, but he now returns to the place where it started at EchoPark Speedway.

As the defending winner at the track, Bell is sure to be a contender to sweep the year at the 1.5-mile oval.

2. William Byron

After starting 31st and finishing 27th, it was a day to forget for William Byron at Pocono. However, every driver has their bad days, and the driver of the #24 has proven to be one of the fastest drivers all season long. While he only has one win to show for it, Byron has had a stranglehold on the NASCAR Cup points lead for the bulk of the season.

Through 17 races, Byron has a victory in the Daytona 500 along with seven top-fives and six stage wins. If he wants to compete for the championship in 2025, however, you have to think the Hendrick Motorsports star needs to tally some more victories.

Byron is a two-time EchoPark Speedway winner, so win number two of 2025 could easily come on Saturday for the North Carolina native.

1. Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin sat out the race in Mexico City two weeks ago for the birth of his new baby boy. One week later, the driver of the #11 made his return felt in a massive way at Pocono. Hamlin started from the pole, won the first stage, and ultimately finished second to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe.

With top-two finishes in his last two races, it's hard to argue that Hamlin isn't the strongest driver in the NASCAR Cup field right now. The JGR star has proven to be one of the best drafting track racers in the field, so drivers better watch out when the #11 takes the track on Saturday.

