NASCAR predictions for the AdventHealth 400 Cup series race

Sunday's AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race is building up to be a banger with a mix of Toyota and Chevrolet drivers in the front after qualifying well. Although the Kansas Speedway has been the hunting ground for the Toyotas, it's Chevys of Hendrick Motorsports that line up on the front row.

In third place is Ross Chastain who will be starting beside last weekend's race winner Martin Truex Jr, the first of the Toyota Camrys. Tyler Reddick from 23XI Racing and defending champion Joey Logano round off the first three rows.

Will it be an easy win for the Hendrick Motorsports team or will there be a surprise winner at Kansas? Let's take a look at our predictions for the 2023 AdventHealth 400.

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400

#1 Toyota driver to win the AdventHealth 400

The 1.5-mile tri-oval near Kansas City has been dominated by Toyota drivers in the past who have won five of the last seven races. In the past six years, they have won seven races sweeping both the races last year.

Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, and Ty Gibbs start inside the top 10 while Christopher Bell is close behind in the sixth row. With most of the Toyota contingent running in the front, they can control the pace and decide on strategies for the race. Truex Jr. and Hamlin each have two wins on the track.

#2 William Byron and Kyle Larson to challenge for the win

The Hendrick Motorsports duo has had a stellar start to the season, despite the various penalties that have scarred their season. Both of them have won two races out of 11 in the 2023 season. Starting on the front row the HMS duo will be keen on adding another win to their season's tally.

Larson has previously driven on the victory lane at Kansas Speedway in his championship-winning 2021 season. The #5 driver has shown strong pace in the last two races but wrecked out due to a racing incident. Larson will be keeping away from the #1 Chevrolet of Ross Chastain to get the result he deserves.

#3 Suprise winner from Ford Drivers

There is one Ford driver who has consistently delivered in every race, standing third in the drivers' standings. It's the veteran Stewart Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick, who is still going from strength to strength in his farewell season.

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400

Although the betting odds don't favor the 2014 NASCAR Cup champion, he has the experience to challenge for the win in difficult conditions. A two-time winner on the track, don't be surprised if Harvick's #4 is parked in the victory lane.

#4 Who will have a shocking race?

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick has been one of the most inconsistent drivers on the grid. Reddick has finished outside the top 10 on seven occasions this year. Although he has a race win in his pocket this season, he has been outside the top top 15 in two of his last three races.

The #45 driver has just one top-10 finish in six previous NASCAR Cup starts at Kansas Speedway.

#5 Defending NASCAR Champion to change his fortunes at Kansas

Joey Logano has suffered from wretched luck in the last few races, finishing outside the top 30 in the last three races. The defending champion has only five top 10s to his name 11 races into the season.

He is starting in the third row at the AdventHealth 400. The two-time NASCAR champion will be hoping to change his fortunes at Kansas as he has shown promising speed on the 1.5-mile tri-oval.

Poll : 0 votes