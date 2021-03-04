NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas starting lineup: Kevin Harvick wins pole

The NASCAR Cup Series will now shift to its second straight 1.5-mile oval track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400. The season has got on to a wild start after three new winners in as many weeks. Kevin Harvick, second in the points standings with 119 points, will start from pole position for Sunday's race.

Harvick is only the second driver, along with Michael McDowell, to have three Top-10s in as many races so far this season.

The No. 4 NASCAR veteran driver will have William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) alongside him on the front row. Byron's win at Homestead last weekend took him to 13th in the standings. Byron put on a consistent showing as he led 102 laps and won with a difference of 2.777 seconds.

Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. will make up the second row for the Las Vegas race.

There will be no practice or qualifying for this NASCAR Cup Series race because of the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The next qualifying session will be for the dirt-track race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 28.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be the Grand Marshall for the race to bring the field to life for the Pennzoil 400.

The perfect guy for the job 🏎️ 🏁@derekcarrqb will be a grand marshal for the @NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at the @LVMotorSpeedway » https://t.co/80O2lWMIAB https://t.co/Z6wbV0xqTL — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 2, 2021

Singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker will sing the National Anthem before the start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Advertisement

.@JessieJDecker will be singing the national anthem before Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway! pic.twitter.com/RCVw6A47qh — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 2, 2021

Also Read: "I would have liked to finish 2nd" — Kyle Larson on heartbreak at Homestead

How is the NASCAR starting lineup for Las Vegas Pennzoil 400 determined?

Take a look at what to expect while you are at the track for the #Pennzoil400 race weekend and see what we’re doing to make your time at LVMS a safe one.



COVID Protocols: https://t.co/6P31nlfRKs pic.twitter.com/gTkzQGM2Ms — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) March 2, 2021

Since there is no qualifying, metrics determine the lineup for the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas. The metrics are based on individual performance, along with season-long results.

25% of driver's finish position from the last race

25% of car owner's finish position from the last race

35% points ranking for team owners

15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race

Also Read: Michael McDowell earning respect on the track with fast start

Las Vegas starting lineup

Advertisement

The lineup for the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 7:

1 Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

2 William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3 Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4 Martin Truex Jr. - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5 Michael McDowell - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6 Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7 Kurt Busch - No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

8 Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9 Alex Bowman - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 Brad Keselowski - No. 2 Team Penske Ford

11 Tyler Reddick - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

12 Austin Dillon - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13 Ryan Newman - No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

14 Kyle Busch - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15 Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Also Read: Richard Childress Racing and BetMGM partner

16 Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

18 Chris Buescher - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

19 Ryan Preece - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

20 Cole Custer - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet

21 Ross Chastain - No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

22 Daniel Suarez - No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

23 Bubba Wallace - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

24 Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

25 Justin Haley - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26 Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford

27 Anthony Alfredo - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28 Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

29 Erik Jones - No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

30 Matt DiBenedetto - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

31 Garrett Smithley - No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Advertisement

32 Cody Ware - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

33 Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

34 BJ McLeod - No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

35 Josh Bilicki - No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36 Quin Houff - No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

37 Joey Gase - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

38 Timmy Hill - No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

Also Read: NASCAR Cup champs run tire-test at Circuit of The Americas

How to watch the NASCAR race at Las Vegas?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas, Pennzoil 400, will be shown on FOX at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, March 8.

Pit stall selection for the Las Vegas race

Cup pit stall selections for Sunday at Vegas: @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/EZDzYGZsnN — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 3, 2021

Advertisement

The Pennzoil 400 will be the first of two NASCAR events at Las Vegas this season. Las Vegas will also host the fourth race of the NASCAR playoffs on Sept. 26.

Also Read: Kurt Busch pleased with 8th-place finish at Homestead