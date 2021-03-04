NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas starting lineup: Kevin Harvick wins pole

The NASCAR Cup Series will now shift to its second straight 1.5-mile oval track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400. The season has got on to a wild start after three new winners in as many weeks. Kevin Harvick, second in the points standings with 119 points, will start from pole position for Sunday's race.
Harvick is only the second driver, along with Michael McDowell, to have three Top-10s in as many races so far this season.
The No. 4 NASCAR veteran driver will have William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) alongside him on the front row. Byron's win at Homestead last weekend took him to 13th in the standings. Byron put on a consistent showing as he led 102 laps and won with a difference of 2.777 seconds.
Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. will make up the second row for the Las Vegas race.
There will be no practice or qualifying for this NASCAR Cup Series race because of the COVID-19 restrictions in place.
The next qualifying session will be for the dirt-track race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 28.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be the Grand Marshall for the race to bring the field to life for the Pennzoil 400.
Singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker will sing the National Anthem before the start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
How is the NASCAR starting lineup for Las Vegas Pennzoil 400 determined?
Since there is no qualifying, metrics determine the lineup for the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas. The metrics are based on individual performance, along with season-long results.
- 25% of driver's finish position from the last race
- 25% of car owner's finish position from the last race
- 35% points ranking for team owners
- 15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race
Las Vegas starting lineup
The lineup for the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 7:
1 Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
2 William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3 Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4 Martin Truex Jr. - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5 Michael McDowell - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
6 Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7 Kurt Busch - No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
8 Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Alex Bowman - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Brad Keselowski - No. 2 Team Penske Ford
11 Tyler Reddick - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12 Austin Dillon - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
13 Ryan Newman - No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
14 Kyle Busch - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15 Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford
16 Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
18 Chris Buescher - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
19 Ryan Preece - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
20 Cole Custer - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet
21 Ross Chastain - No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
22 Daniel Suarez - No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
23 Bubba Wallace - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
24 Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
25 Justin Haley - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26 Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford
27 Anthony Alfredo - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28 Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
29 Erik Jones - No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
30 Matt DiBenedetto - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
31 Garrett Smithley - No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford
32 Cody Ware - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
33 Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
34 BJ McLeod - No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
35 Josh Bilicki - No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36 Quin Houff - No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
37 Joey Gase - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
38 Timmy Hill - No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
How to watch the NASCAR race at Las Vegas?
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas, Pennzoil 400, will be shown on FOX at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, March 8.
Pit stall selection for the Las Vegas race
The Pennzoil 400 will be the first of two NASCAR events at Las Vegas this season. Las Vegas will also host the fourth race of the NASCAR playoffs on Sept. 26.
