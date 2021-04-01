NASCAR reinstates drivers Mike Wallace and Josh Reaume

Drivers Mike Wallace and Josh Reaume were restored to NASCAR's active status after completing the terms and conditions for their reinstatement. The racing body suspended Wallace on Sept. 10, and Reaume received his on Nov. 10 for social media posts that violated conduct guidelines.

Mike Wallace comes from a NASCAR racing family

Wallace is the younger brother of NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Rusty Wallace, the older brother of Kenny Wallace, and the uncle of Steve Wallace. While NASCAR didn’t specifically state which social media post resulted in the suspension, it came the same day he posted the following on Facebook:

“You know as I fly across the United States today I’m reading various people’s political views, and I have to say a famous four star Military General that I spent time with in the MidEast told me Mike let me give you some advice don’t ever get in a conversation about politics or religion unless you are really smart. I said why do you say that comment His response was it’s like being balanced on a single edge razor blade if you slip you will get cut!"

"Think about that before we all make foolish uneducated post! Moral of this story is most of use just repeat what we have heard we really don’t know if it’s true or not."

Have a great positive day!”

Wallace had just three other posts after that, the last in November to update his profile picture. His appeal against the suspension was denied twice.

Reaume, a 30-year old Canadian, made two Xfinity and a dozen Camping World Truck Series starts a year ago. He was in violation of section 12.8.1.e, which, in part, reads “public statements and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age or handicapping condition.”

NASCAR never revealed what specific posts, or posts, that led to his suspension either.