NASCAR at Richmond: TV schedule, start times, entry list

The NASCAR Cup and Truck Series will head to Richmond Raceway this weekend for the Toyota Owners 400 and ToyotaCare 250 respectively. It will mark the third consecutive weekend of short-track racing for the premier series, after Bristol and Martinsville.
Martin Truex Jr. became the first repeat winner of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series after registering his 29th career victory at the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville last week. Earlier that day, JR Motorsports' late model ace Josh Berry notched up his first Xfinity Series win, in the Cook Out 250.
Berry and the rest of the NASCAR Xfinity Series participants will sit out this weekend and return to action at Talladega the following week.
When is the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond?
The 400-lap / 300-mile Toyota Owners 400 is scheduled for Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m. EST.
Brad Keselowski won the NASCAR Cup Series fall race at Richmond.
When is NASCAR qualifying at Richmond?
NASCAR will not hold a qualifying session for Richmond.
When is the Truck Series race at Richmond?
The 250-lap / 187.5-mile ToyotaCare 250 is scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at 1.30 p.m. EST.
Grant Enfinger is the winner of the NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond last fall.
TV schedule for NASCAR races at Richmond?
The Toyota Owners 400 will be telecast on the FOX network while FS1 will cover the ToyotaCare 250.
Race winners so far in the NASCAR Cup Series
Daytona 500 - Michael McDowell
Daytona Road Course - Christopher Bell
Homestead - William Byron
Las Vegas - Kyle Larson
Phoenix - Martin Truex Jr.
Atlanta - Ryan Blaney
Bristol - Joey Logano
Martinsville - Martin Truex Jr.
Race winners so far in the NASCAR Truck Series
Daytona - Ben Rhodes
Daytona Road Course - Ben Rhodes
Las Vegas - John Hunter Nemechek
Atlanta - Kyle Busch
Bristol - Martin Truex Jr.
NASCAR Cup Series entry list at Richmond
00 Quin Houff StarCom Racing Chevrolet
1 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
2 Brad Keselowski Penske Racing Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford
7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Penske Racing Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 James Davison Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing Ford
18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Penske Racing Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
37 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
38 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
43 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
52 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing Ford
53 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
77 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford
99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR Truck Series entry list at Richmond
1 Hailie Deegan David Gilliland Racing Ford
02 Kris Wright Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
2 Sheldon Creed GMS Racing Chevrolet
3 Howie Disavino III Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
04 Cory Roper Roper Racing Ford
4 John H. Nemechek Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota
6 Norm Benning Norm Benning Racing Chevrolet
9 Codie Rohrbaugh CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Jennifer Jo Cobb Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing Chevrolet
11 Spenser Davis Spencer Davis Motorsports Toyota
12 Tate Fogleman Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
13 Johnny Sauter ThorSport Racing Toyota
14 Trey Hutchens III Trey Hutchens Racing Chevrolet
15 Tanner Gray Team DGR Ford
16 Austin Hill Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota
18 Chandler Smith Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota
19 Derek Kraus McAnally Hilgemann Racing Toyota
20 Spencer Boyd Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
21 Zane Smith GMS Racing Chevrolet
22 Austin Wayne Self AM Racing Chevrolet
23 Chase Purdy GMS Racing Chevrolet
24 Raphael Lessard GMS Racing Chevrolet
25 Timothy Peters Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet
26 Tyler Ankrum GMS Racing Chevrolet
30 Danny Bohn On Point Motorsports Toyota
32 Sam Mayer Bret Holmes Racing Chevrolet
33 Keith Mcgee Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet
34 TBA Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
40 Ryan Truex Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
41 Dawson Cram Cram Enterprises Chevrolet
42 Carson Hocevar Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
44 Jett Noland Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
45 Brett Moffitt Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
49 Ray Ciccarelli CMI Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Kyle Busch (i) Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota
52 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
56 Timmy Hill Hill Motorsports Toyota
88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Toyota
98 Grant Enfinger ThorSport Racing Toyota
99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Toyota