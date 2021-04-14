NASCAR at Richmond: TV schedule, start times, entry list

The NASCAR Cup and Truck Series will head to Richmond Raceway this weekend for the Toyota Owners 400 and ToyotaCare 250 respectively. It will mark the third consecutive weekend of short-track racing for the premier series, after Bristol and Martinsville.

Martin Truex Jr. became the first repeat winner of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series after registering his 29th career victory at the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville last week. Earlier that day, JR Motorsports' late model ace Josh Berry notched up his first Xfinity Series win, in the Cook Out 250.

Berry and the rest of the NASCAR Xfinity Series participants will sit out this weekend and return to action at Talladega the following week.

When is the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond?

The 400-lap / 300-mile Toyota Owners 400 is scheduled for Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m. EST.

Brad Keselowski won the NASCAR Cup Series fall race at Richmond.

When is NASCAR qualifying at Richmond?

NASCAR will not hold a qualifying session for Richmond.

When is the Truck Series race at Richmond?

The 250-lap / 187.5-mile ToyotaCare 250 is scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at 1.30 p.m. EST.

Grant Enfinger is the winner of the NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond last fall.

TV schedule for NASCAR races at Richmond?

The Toyota Owners 400 will be telecast on the FOX network while FS1 will cover the ToyotaCare 250.

Race winners so far in the NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500 - Michael McDowell

Daytona Road Course - Christopher Bell

Homestead - William Byron

Las Vegas - Kyle Larson

Phoenix - Martin Truex Jr.

Atlanta - Ryan Blaney

Bristol - Joey Logano

Martinsville - Martin Truex Jr.

Race winners so far in the NASCAR Truck Series

Daytona - Ben Rhodes

Daytona Road Course - Ben Rhodes

Las Vegas - John Hunter Nemechek

Atlanta - Kyle Busch

Bristol - Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR Cup Series entry list at Richmond

00 Quin Houff StarCom Racing Chevrolet

1 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

2 Brad Keselowski Penske Racing Ford

3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford

7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12 Ryan Blaney Penske Racing Ford

14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

15 James Davison Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing Ford

18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing Ford

22 Joey Logano Penske Racing Ford

23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota

24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

33 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford

34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford

37 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

38 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports Ford

41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

42 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

43 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

51 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

52 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing Ford

53 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

77 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford

99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Truck Series entry list at Richmond

1 Hailie Deegan David Gilliland Racing Ford

02 Kris Wright Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

2 Sheldon Creed GMS Racing Chevrolet

3 Howie Disavino III Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

04 Cory Roper Roper Racing Ford

4 John H. Nemechek Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota

6 Norm Benning Norm Benning Racing Chevrolet

9 Codie Rohrbaugh CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet

10 Jennifer Jo Cobb Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing Chevrolet

11 Spenser Davis Spencer Davis Motorsports Toyota

12 Tate Fogleman Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

13 Johnny Sauter ThorSport Racing Toyota

14 Trey Hutchens III Trey Hutchens Racing Chevrolet

15 Tanner Gray Team DGR Ford

16 Austin Hill Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota

18 Chandler Smith Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota

19 Derek Kraus McAnally Hilgemann Racing Toyota

20 Spencer Boyd Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

21 Zane Smith GMS Racing Chevrolet

22 Austin Wayne Self AM Racing Chevrolet

23 Chase Purdy GMS Racing Chevrolet

24 Raphael Lessard GMS Racing Chevrolet

25 Timothy Peters Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet

26 Tyler Ankrum GMS Racing Chevrolet

30 Danny Bohn On Point Motorsports Toyota

32 Sam Mayer Bret Holmes Racing Chevrolet

33 Keith Mcgee Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet

34 TBA Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet

38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford

40 Ryan Truex Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

41 Dawson Cram Cram Enterprises Chevrolet

42 Carson Hocevar Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

44 Jett Noland Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

45 Brett Moffitt Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

49 Ray Ciccarelli CMI Motorsports Chevrolet

51 Kyle Busch (i) Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota

52 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota

56 Timmy Hill Hill Motorsports Toyota

88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Toyota

98 Grant Enfinger ThorSport Racing Toyota

99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Toyota