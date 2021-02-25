NASCAR at Homestead starting lineup: Denny Hamlin wins pole 

The NASCAR Cup Series will now shift to the 1.5-mile oval at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Dixie Vodka 400 after an eventful and surprising couple of weeks at Daytona. Denny Hamlin, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader with 104 points, will start from the pole position for Sunday's race.
Hamlin finished fifth in the Daytona 500 and third on the Daytona Road Course.
He will have Team Penske driver Joey Logano alongside him on the front row. Logano has 92 points so far. He was involved in a fiery wreck at the Great American Race with teammate Brad Keselowski, which saw him finish 33rd. He finished second on the road course race last week.
Christopher Bell and Kevin Harvick will make up the second row in third and fourth for the Homestead race.
There will be no practice or qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.
The next qualifying session will be for the dirt-track race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 28.
Two-time Tony Award nominee and Netflix's The Crew star Sarah Stiles will perform the National Anthem ahead of the race.
How is the NASCAR starting lineup determined?
Since there is no qualifying, the lineup for the NASCAR Cup race at Homestead is determined by metrics is based on individual performances along with season-long results.
- 25% of driver's finish position from the last race
- 25% of car owner's finish position from the last race
- 35% points ranking for team owners
- 15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race
Homestead starting lineup
Below is the lineup for the NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Feb. 28:
1 Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2 Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford
3 Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4 Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kurt Busch - No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
6 Michael McDowell - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
7 Brad Keselowski - No. 2 Team Penske Ford
8 Ryan Preece - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
9 Martin Truex Jr. - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10 Cole Custer - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet
11 Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12 Chris Buescher - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
13 Alex Bowman - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14 Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford
15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
16 Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
17 Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18 Erik Jones - No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
19 Bubba Wallace - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
20 Justin Haley - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21 Daniel Suarez - No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
22 Austin Dillon - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
23 Ryan Newman - No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
24 Kyle Busch - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25 Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26 Cody Ware - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
27 Anthony Alfredo - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28 Garrett Smithley - No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford
29 James Davison - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
30 Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
31 William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
32 Ross Chastain - No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
33 Timmy Hill - No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
34 BJ McLeod - No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
35 Tyler Reddick - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
36 Josh Bilicki - No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37 Matt DiBenedetto - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
38 Quin Houff - No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
How to watch the NASCAR race at Homestead?
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead will be shown on Fox at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 28.
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead was originally scheduled as the second race on the 2021 schedule. However, with California Speedway missing out due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Daytona Road Course took over as the second race, and the race at Homestead will host the third race of the season.