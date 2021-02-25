NASCAR at Homestead starting lineup: Denny Hamlin wins pole 

The NASCAR Cup Series will now shift to the 1.5-mile oval at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Dixie Vodka 400 after an eventful and surprising couple of weeks at Daytona. Denny Hamlin, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader with 104 points, will start from the pole position for Sunday's race.

Hamlin finished fifth in the Daytona 500 and third on the Daytona Road Course.

He will have Team Penske driver Joey Logano alongside him on the front row. Logano has 92 points so far. He was involved in a fiery wreck at the Great American Race with teammate Brad Keselowski, which saw him finish 33rd. He finished second on the road course race last week.

Christopher Bell and Kevin Harvick will make up the second row in third and fourth for the Homestead race.

There will be no practice or qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The next qualifying session will be for the dirt-track race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 28.

Two-time Tony Award nominee and Netflix's The Crew star Sarah Stiles will perform the National Anthem ahead of the race.

How is the NASCAR starting lineup determined?

Since there is no qualifying, the lineup for the NASCAR Cup race at Homestead is determined by metrics is based on individual performances along with season-long results.

25% of driver's finish position from the last race

25% of car owner's finish position from the last race

35% points ranking for team owners

15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race

Homestead starting lineup

Below is the lineup for the NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Feb. 28:

1 Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2 Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

3 Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4 Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

5 Kurt Busch - No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

6 Michael McDowell - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

7 Brad Keselowski - No. 2 Team Penske Ford

8 Ryan Preece - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

9 Martin Truex Jr. - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10 Cole Custer - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet

11 Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12 Chris Buescher - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

13 Alex Bowman - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14 Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford

15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

16 Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

17 Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

18 Erik Jones - No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

19 Bubba Wallace - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

20 Justin Haley - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21 Daniel Suarez - No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

22 Austin Dillon - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23 Ryan Newman - No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

24 Kyle Busch - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25 Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26 Cody Ware - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

27 Anthony Alfredo - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28 Garrett Smithley - No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford

29 James Davison - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

30 Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

31 William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

32 Ross Chastain - No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

33 Timmy Hill - No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

34 BJ McLeod - No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

35 Tyler Reddick - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

36 Josh Bilicki - No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37 Matt DiBenedetto - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

38 Quin Houff - No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

How to watch the NASCAR race at Homestead?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead will be shown on Fox at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 28.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead was originally scheduled as the second race on the 2021 schedule. However, with California Speedway missing out due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Daytona Road Course took over as the second race, and the race at Homestead will host the third race of the season.