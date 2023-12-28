NASCAR's perception shift in Windy City after inaugural Chicago City Street Race

NASCAR's inaugural street race in downtown Chicago was subjected to plenty of negative press in the months leading up to the event. Despite the initial backlash and the torrential downpour disrupting the race weekend, there seems to have been a change in perspective.

Many wondered why NASCAR had chosen Chicago as the destination for its first-ever street race when the event was first ideated. Many also feared that the inaugural race would be canceled due to the growing concerns about the disruption the race would bring to the Grant Park area.

As work began for the inaugural street race, downtown residents complained about disruptions like street closures and traffic jams. A somber atmosphere enveloped the event as an audio specialist contractor was electrocuted while setting up the race course.

Cole Custer was adjudged the winner of The Loop 121 Xfinity race after officials called off the race due to a weather delay. Torrential downpours blighted Sunday's race which was initially delayed and then shortened. Despite the various setbacks, Shane van Gisbergen's sensational victory on debut lit up the atmosphere, putting the event on global headlines.

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220

The inaugural event also seems to have changed the perspective of the Chicagoans, who now seem puzzled by the pre-event criticism.

“They’re living in a very cool, big city that’s open to new things. What’s one weekend?” Naomi Schrock of West Town told Chicago Sun-Times.

The inaugural street race also gained traction with fans across the country, as they hailed the event as the best race in recent years.

"As you should best nascar event in last 20 years."

"Best NASCAR Race In 2023"

"It was a blast to be at."

"I didn’t have much care about it before the race but it’s easily in the top 3 of races I’m looking forward to next year."

"nascar needs way more street road races!!!"

"More street races please" another user wrote

"I might get flamed for this but This Year's Chicago Street Race Had Everything You could ask for from a nascar race and then some"

Fans are eagerly awaiting the second edition of the Chicago Street race.

"Can't wait to be in attendance on July 7th."

Chicago Street will return in 2024 and is scheduled on July 6-7. Tickets for the event went on sale in early December.

Alex Bowman names NASCAR teammate as the "greatest race driver of our generation"

Alex Bowman heaped praises on his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson, as he labeled Larson as the "greatest driver of our generation".

The 2021 Cup Series champion has received the same praise on several occasions, however, Bowman was more impressed with Larson's ability to adapt to different machinery.

“I don’t mean this in a disrespectful manner at all because I think he is the greatest race car driver of our generation hands down easily. But the winged sprint car thing isn’t the impressive one to me… It’s getting in a dirt-late model that you have never driven before and instantly being successful. It’s getting in the things that he hasn’t done before in being successful…” he said in a recent appearance on DIRTRACKR.

Kyle Larson will kick off his 2024 campaign with a Super Late Model entry in the Wild West shootout at Vado Speedway Park.