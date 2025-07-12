NASCAR at Sonoma lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350

After Grant Park 165, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California, for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The 20th race of the season will go live on TNT Sports at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 13.

The Sonoma race will be contested on a 1.99-mile-long road course. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 110 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Sonoma. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass posted the starting lineup for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 on X.

Who is on pole for Toyota/Save Mart 350?

On Saturday (July 12), in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen claimed his fourth pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 74.594s and a speed of 96.040 mph. It marked the fourth career pole of SVG’s career in the series.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe will share the front row with van Gisbergen after posting his fastest lap with a speed of 95.719 mph.

The pair will be followed by William Byron, Ross Chastain, and AJ Allmendinger in the top five. Ty Gibbs, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, and Christopher Bell complete the top 10.

Expand Tweet

The defending series champion Joey Logano and the defending winner of the event, Kyle Larson, will start 11th and 13th, respectively, in the 37-car field.

2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Sonoma Raceway:

#88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #19 - Chase Briscoe #24 - William Byron #1 - Ross Chastain #16 - AJ Allmendinger #54 - Ty Gibbs #12 - Ryan Blaney #45 - Tyler Reddick #48 - Alex Bowman #20 - Christopher Bell #5 - Kyle Larson #38 - Zane Smith #9 - Chase Elliott #17 - Chris Buescher #71 - Michael McDowell #11 - Denny Hamlin #8 - Kyle Busch #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #99 - Daniel Suarez #60 - Ryan Preece #6 - Brad Keselowski #22 - Joey Logano #77 - Carson Hocevar #2 - Austin Cindric #21 - Josh Berry #10 - Ty Dillon #41 - Cole Custer #35 - Riley Herbst #7 - Justin Haley #23 - Bubba Wallace #43 - Erik Jones #4 - Noah Gragson #3 - Austin Dillon #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #34 - Todd Gilliland #51 - Cody Ware #78 - Katherine Legge

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Sonoma Raceway for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 on TNT Sports.

