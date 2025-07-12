NASCAR at Sonoma lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 12, 2025 21:02 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 (Source: Getty Images)

After Grant Park 165, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California, for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The 20th race of the season will go live on TNT Sports at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 13.

Ad

The Sonoma race will be contested on a 1.99-mile-long road course. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 110 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Sonoma. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass posted the starting lineup for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 on X.

Who is on pole for Toyota/Save Mart 350?

On Saturday (July 12), in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen claimed his fourth pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 74.594s and a speed of 96.040 mph. It marked the fourth career pole of SVG’s career in the series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe will share the front row with van Gisbergen after posting his fastest lap with a speed of 95.719 mph.

The pair will be followed by William Byron, Ross Chastain, and AJ Allmendinger in the top five. Ty Gibbs, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, and Christopher Bell complete the top 10.

Ad

The defending series champion Joey Logano and the defending winner of the event, Kyle Larson, will start 11th and 13th, respectively, in the 37-car field.

2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Sonoma Raceway:

  1. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  2. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #1 - Ross Chastain
  5. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  6. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  8. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #48 - Alex Bowman
  10. #20 - Christopher Bell
  11. #5 - Kyle Larson
  12. #38 - Zane Smith
  13. #9 - Chase Elliott
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #71 - Michael McDowell
  16. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  17. #8 - Kyle Busch
  18. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  20. #60 - Ryan Preece
  21. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  22. #22 - Joey Logano
  23. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  24. #2 - Austin Cindric
  25. #21 - Josh Berry
  26. #10 - Ty Dillon
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #35 - Riley Herbst
  29. #7 - Justin Haley
  30. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  31. #43 - Erik Jones
  32. #4 - Noah Gragson
  33. #3 - Austin Dillon
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  35. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #78 - Katherine Legge

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Sonoma Raceway for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 on TNT Sports.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications