NASCAR sponsors with the longest Cup Series winless streaks featuring 7-Eleven

NASCAR Cup Series team partners, including 7-Eleven, Peak, and Red Bull have had the longest winless streaks as a primary sponsor. The convenience store chain 7-Eleven has not won a race since Kyle Petty took the checkered flag at Richmond in 1986. That was about 40 years ago, over 14,300 days.

7-Eleven is set to return to the Cup Series this weekend. Kyle Busch's Richard Childress Racing No. 8 Chevy will sport the green and white colors of the store chain at Texas Motor Speedway.

Peak, which currently sponsors Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 car, last won with Kyle Petty at Rockingham in 1990, about 12,838 days ago. Meanwhile, Red Bull, which also returned to NASCAR this year after about a decade and a half, last won at Phoenix in 2011, over 4,900 days ago, with Kasey Kahne.

Moreover, one of Chris Buescher's current sponsors at RFK Racing, Farm Rich, has gone 4,375 days without a win. The brand's last victory was with David Ragan at Talladega in 2013.

Front Row Motorsports' new multi-race sponsor, Aaron’s, another past regular, is also over the 4,300-day mark with no wins.

The U.S. Air Force is sixth on the list of longest-active winless sponsors with 3,948 days. The Air Force has partnered with 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace for the first time since 2020 for the Cup Series and will return at Dover Motor Speedway this season in the No. 23.

FRG Designs shared a graphic with the list of the top 10 sponsors with the longest winless streaks in the NASCAR up Series on X, writing:

"Cindric's win for Quaker State, along with Elliott's win breaking the streak for Hooters last year made me wonder which active sponsors have the longest winless streaks."

The other sponsors on the list include Xfinity at 3,290 days, Dow (2,625), Interstate Batteries (2,625), and Würth (2,178).

Austin Cindric broke sponsor's long NASCAR Cup Series drought at Talladega

Austin Cindric (2) at Talladega Superspeedway on Apr 26, 2025. Source: Imagn

Austin Cindric gave Team Penske sponsor Menards its first NASCAR Cup Series win as a primary sponsor in almost four years at Talladega Superspeedway last Sunday, April 27.

Cindric held off Ryan Preece in a tight finish and won the Jack Link's by just 0.022 seconds after swapping the lead five times in the final laps. The No. 2 Ford driver's win was also the first victory for Team Penske this season.

The last time Menards went to victory lane in the Cup Series was with Ryan Blaney at Michigan in 2021. The third-largest home improvement retailer in the US has supported racing since the 1970s, growing from local tracks to national series, including NASCAR and IndyCar.

Meanwhile, Quaker State also returned to victory lane after winning last with Kasey Kahne 13 years ago.

