NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. on Richmond pole

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Richmond Raceway this Sunday for the Toyota Owners 400.

The 400-lap / 300-mile race will see Martin Truex Jr. start from pole after his winning effort at Martinsville, and Denny Hamlin, with seven top 5s in eight races so far, will start alongside his Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) teammate.

Chase Elliott and his Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) counterpart William Byron will make up the second row for the NASCAR race at Richmond.

With 379 points, Hamlin leads the NASCAR Cup Series points standings heading into the weekend. Truex is in second place with 303 points, followed by Joey Logano (302 points), Larson (280 points) and Ryan Blaney (270 points) to round out the top 5.

NASCAR will not hold a qualifying session for Richmond. The next Cup Series qualifying session is scheduled for the Circuit of the Americas road course race on May 23 in Austin, Texas.

How is the NASCAR starting lineup for the Richmond Cup race determined?

Since there will be no practice or qualifying this weekend, metrics determined the lineup for the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond. The order is primarily based on individual performance, along with season-long results.

25% of driver's finishing position from the last race

25% of car owner's finishing position from the last race

35% points ranking for team owners

15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race

Richmond starting lineup

1 Martin Truex Jr. - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2 Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3 Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4 William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5 Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

6 Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7 Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford

8 Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9 Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

10 Kyle Busch - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11 Austin Dillon - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

12 Chris Buescher - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

13 Tyler Reddick - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

15 Bubba Wallace - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

16 Matt DiBenedetto - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

17 Kurt Busch - No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

18 Ross Chastain - No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

19 Ryan Newman - No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

20 Brad Keselowski - No. 2 Team Penske Ford

21 Cole Custer - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet

22 Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

23 Michael McDowell - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24 Alex Bowman - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

25 Ryan Preece - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

26 Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

27 Daniel Suarez - No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

28 James Davison - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

29 Anthony Alfredo - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30 Erik Jones - No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

31 Josh Bilicki - No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

32 Quin Houff - No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

33 Cody Ware - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

34 Justin Haley - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35 BJ McLeod - No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

36 Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

37 Garrett Smithley - No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford

38 Austin Cindric - No. 33 Team Penske Ford

Where to watch the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond?

The NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 race will be telecast on the FOX network, with coverage beginning from 3:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, April 18.

