NASCAR superstar Kyle Larson was once fired by Chip Ganassi for using the N-word, full controversy explored

Kyle Larson has long been referred to as one of NASCAR's best drivers. The Elk Grove, California native has cemented his name in the stock car racing history books with his exploits at Hendrick Motorsports. Having achieved the biggest prize in the Cup Series after being crowned the 2021 champion, Larson looks to improve on his legacy going forward.

However, the journey to being a NASCAR Cup Series champion has not been straightforward for the driver now employed by Rick Hendrick's racing outfit. Back in 2020, when the world was fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyle Larson used to drive for Chip Ganassi Racing.

During the pandemic, Larson was seen calling a fellow racer out on the popular simulation platform iRacing. As the in-game lobby populated with several notable names from motorsports around the world intended to go racing, Larson was seen using the N-word on the platform's voice chat, while being broadcast live.

The subsequent fallout from using the racial slur resulted in sponsors pulling out of agreements to fund Larson and Chip Ganassi's racing outfit, as well as his team letting him go immediately. Larson spent half of the 2020 season on the sidelines, wondering about what could've been of his career in NASCAR.

The 2021 season saw Hendrick Motorsports take a chance on the prodigy. The resulting comeback drive from Kyle Larson set the racing community astir with an unprecedented 10 victories to his name during the season, as well as the championship trophy.

Entering the 2024 season of racing looking for a second championship trophy as well as his debut in the famed Indy 500, Kyle Larson's comeback story is one of the greatest in the history of NASCAR.

How did Kyle Larson perform during 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash?

Kicking off the 2024 season of racing with the exhibition-style Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum, Kyle Larson managed to hold on to P5 during the chaotic race at the 'Bullring-style' track.

Still chasing his second Cup Series championship after the highs of 2021, Larson has not managed to replicate his performance from 2021. The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver came close to winning the title last year after qualifying for the Final 4 round, only to fall short as Ryan Blaney claimed the ultimate prize.

It remains to be seen if Larson can repeat his prior dominance in the sport this year, along with making his IndyCar Series debut.