NASCAR at Talladega Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Jack Link’s 500

After a week off, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season returned to Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, for the Jack Link’s 500. The 10th race of the season will go live on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 27.

The Talladega Spring race will be contested on a 2.66-mile-long superspeedway. Thirty-nine drivers will compete over 188 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Talladega. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500.

Who is on pole for the Jack Link’s 500?

In Saturday’s (April 26) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith claimed his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole with a time of 52.565 and a speed of 182.174 mph.

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch will share the front row with Smith after a lap of 181.718 mph.

The pair will be followed by the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, Ryan Preece, and Austin Dillon in the top five. Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, Josh Berry, Ryan Blaney, and Ty Gibbs completed the top 10.

Tyler Reddick, the defending winner of the event, will start 26th in the 39-driver field on Sunday.

2025 Jack Link’s 500 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 39-car grid at Talladega Superspeedway:

#38 - Zane Smith #8 - Kyle Busch #22 - Joey Logano #60 - Ryan Preece #3 - Austin Dillon #17 - Chris Buescher #2 - Austin Cindric #21 - Josh Berry #12 - Ryan Blaney #54 - Ty Gibbs #20 - Christopher Bell #41 - Cole Custer #11 - Denny Hamlin #71 - Michael McDowell #34 - Todd Gilliland #24 - William Byron #19 - Chase Briscoe #48 - Alex Bowman #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #23 - Bubba Wallace #10 - Ty Dillon #6 - Brad Keselowski #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez #5 - Kyle Larson #45 - Tyler Reddick #4 - Noah Gragson #77 - Carson Hocevar #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #9 - Chase Elliott #62- Anthony Alfredo (i) #1 - Ross Chastain #51 - Cody Ware #43 - Erik Jones #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #7 - Justin Haley #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500.

