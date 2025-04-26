NASCAR at Talladega Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Jack Link’s 500

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 26, 2025 20:18 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link
NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 (Source: Getty Images)

After a week off, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season returned to Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, for the Jack Link’s 500. The 10th race of the season will go live on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 27.

The Talladega Spring race will be contested on a 2.66-mile-long superspeedway. Thirty-nine drivers will compete over 188 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Talladega. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500.

Who is on pole for the Jack Link’s 500?

In Saturday’s (April 26) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith claimed his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole with a time of 52.565 and a speed of 182.174 mph.

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch will share the front row with Smith after a lap of 181.718 mph.

The pair will be followed by the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, Ryan Preece, and Austin Dillon in the top five. Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, Josh Berry, Ryan Blaney, and Ty Gibbs completed the top 10.

Tyler Reddick, the defending winner of the event, will start 26th in the 39-driver field on Sunday.

2025 Jack Link’s 500 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 39-car grid at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #38 - Zane Smith
  2. #8 - Kyle Busch
  3. #22 - Joey Logano
  4. #60 - Ryan Preece
  5. #3 - Austin Dillon
  6. #17 - Chris Buescher
  7. #2 - Austin Cindric
  8. #21 - Josh Berry
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  11. #20 - Christopher Bell
  12. #41 - Cole Custer
  13. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  14. #71 - Michael McDowell
  15. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  16. #24 - William Byron
  17. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  18. #48 - Alex Bowman
  19. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #10 - Ty Dillon
  22. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  25. #5 - Kyle Larson
  26. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  27. #4 - Noah Gragson
  28. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  29. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  30. #9 - Chase Elliott
  31. #62- Anthony Alfredo (i)
  32. #1 - Ross Chastain
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #43 - Erik Jones
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #7 - Justin Haley
  38. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  39. #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500.

Edited by Yash Soni
