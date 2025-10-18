  • NASCAR
  • Yellawood 500
  • NASCAR at Talladega lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 YellaWood 500

NASCAR at Talladega lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 YellaWood 500

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 18, 2025 19:57 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 (Source: Getty Images)

After the South Point 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, for the YellaWood 500. The eighth playoff race of the season will go live on NBC Sports at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 19.

Ad

The Talladega playoff race will be contested on a 2.66-mile-long track. Forty drivers will compete over 188 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Talladega.

Who is on pole for the YellaWood 500?

On Saturday, October 18, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell won the YellaWood 500 pole with a time of 52.481 and a speed of 182.466 mph. It marked his second pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season and the eighth of his career.

Ad
Trending

McDowell is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Talladega playoff race, while Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe will join him on the front row. Briscoe posted the second-best speed of 182.400 mph.

The pair will be followed in the top five by Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric, and Ryan Preece.

Josh Berry, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Riley Herbst, and Bubba Wallace complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at the Talladega playoff on X.

Ad
Ad

2025 YellaWood 500 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 40-car grid at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #71 - Michael McDowell
  2. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  3. #8 - Kyle Busch
  4. #2 - Austin Cindric
  5. #60 - Ryan Preece
  6. #21 - Josh Berry
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell
  8. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  9. #35 - Riley Herbst
  10. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  11. #48 - Alex Bowman
  12. #41 - Cole Custer
  13. #24 - William Byron
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  16. #22 - Joey Logano
  17. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  18. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  19. #5 - Kyle Larson
  20. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  21. #3 - Austin Dillon
  22. #7 - Justin Haley
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #1 - Ross Chastain
  25. #9 - Chase Elliott
  26. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  27. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #10 - Ty Dillon
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  32. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  33. #33 - Austin Hill
  34. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #4 - Noah Gragson
  37. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  38. #62 - Anthony Alfredo
  39. #78 - BJ McLeod
  40. #66 - Casey Mears

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 on NBC Sports and Peacock.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications