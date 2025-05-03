NASCAR at Texas Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Würth 400

After a Jack Link’s 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Würth 400. The 11th race of the season will go live on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 4.

The Texas Spring race will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. Thirty-eight drivers will compete over 267 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Texas. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Würth 400.

Who is on pole for the Würth 400?

In Saturday’s (May 3) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar claimed his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole with a time of 28.175 and a speed of 191.659 mph. His first career pole came in the 56th NASCAR Cup Series start.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will share the front row with Hocevar after a lap of 191.564 mph.

The pair will be followed by the Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, and Michael McDowell in the top five. Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, and AJ Allmendinger completed the top 10.

Chase Elliott, the defending winner of the event, will start 29th in the 38-driver field on Sunday. The defending series champion, Joey Logano, will start 27th.

2025 Würth 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Texas Motor Speedway:

#77 - Carson Hocevar #24 - William Byron #2 - Austin Cindrc #5 - Kyle Larson #71 - Michael McDowell #54 - Ty Gibbs #21 - Josh Berry #11 - Denny Hamlin #23 - Bubba Wallace #16 - AJ Allmendinger #48 - Alex Bowman #17 - Chris Buescher #38 - Zane Smith #43 - Erik Jones #7 - Justin Haley #20 - Christopher Bell #45 - Tyler Reddick #4 - Noah Gragson #3 - Austin Dillon #41 - Cole Custer #35 - Riley Herbst #19 - Chase Briscoe #10 - Ty Dillon #12 - Ryan Blaney #99 - Daniel Suarez #8 - Kyle Busch #22 - Joey Logano #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #9 - Chase Elliott #6 - Brad Keselowski #1 - Ross Chastain #34 - Todd Gilliland #60 - Ryan Preece #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #62 - Jesse Love #51 - Cody Ware #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #66 - Chad Finchum

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Texas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Würth 400.

