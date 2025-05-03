  • home icon
  NASCAR at Texas Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Würth 400

NASCAR at Texas Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Würth 400

By Yash Soni
Modified May 03, 2025 17:26 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series W&uuml;rth 400 &ndash; Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 starting order at Texas (Source: Getty Images)

After a Jack Link’s 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Würth 400. The 11th race of the season will go live on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 4.

The Texas Spring race will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. Thirty-eight drivers will compete over 267 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Texas. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Würth 400.

Who is on pole for the Würth 400?

In Saturday’s (May 3) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar claimed his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole with a time of 28.175 and a speed of 191.659 mph. His first career pole came in the 56th NASCAR Cup Series start.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will share the front row with Hocevar after a lap of 191.564 mph.

The pair will be followed by the Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, and Michael McDowell in the top five. Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, and AJ Allmendinger completed the top 10.

Chase Elliott, the defending winner of the event, will start 29th in the 38-driver field on Sunday. The defending series champion, Joey Logano, will start 27th.

2025 Würth 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #2 - Austin Cindrc
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #71 - Michael McDowell
  6. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  7. #21 - Josh Berry
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  10. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  11. #48 - Alex Bowman
  12. #17 - Chris Buescher
  13. #38 - Zane Smith
  14. #43 - Erik Jones
  15. #7 - Justin Haley
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  18. #4 - Noah Gragson
  19. #3 - Austin Dillon
  20. #41 - Cole Custer
  21. #35 - Riley Herbst
  22. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  23. #10 - Ty Dillon
  24. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  25. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  26. #8 - Kyle Busch
  27. #22 - Joey Logano
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #9 - Chase Elliott
  30. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  31. #1 - Ross Chastain
  32. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  35. #62 - Jesse Love
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  38. #66 - Chad Finchum

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Texas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Würth 400.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport.

Edited by Yash Soni
