NASCAR- Top 5 rookies to watch out for in 2021

NASCAR 2021 promises to be a great season with new teams, new tracks and some talented drivers coming through the ranks.

With not even a month's time left to get things underway, let us have look at the top five rookies across racing divisions to keep an eye out for.

Without further ado, let us get started.

#1 Chase Briscoe- NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200

Chase Briscoe is coming off stellar performances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he had nine wins.

The fact that the Cup Series has seven points-paying races in road courses might just work in his favour. Racing for the new-look Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), Briscoe will certainly have big shoes to fill for the outgoing veteran Clint Bowyer.

The 26-year-old will also look to bring the Rookie of The Year honours to SHR after Cole Custer did it in 2020. Speaking about driving for SHR, Briscoe said:

"Growing up in Indiana and racing sprint cars, the guy I always looked up to was Tony Stewart. To be able to drive for him is a dream come true. Being a part of it in the Xfinity Series and now, the NASCAR Cup Series, has always been my goal."

#2 Anthony Alfredo - NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300

Following a limited yet decent run in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Anthony Alfredo has been roped in by Front Row Motorsports (FRM) this season.

Alfredo will be behind the wheels of No. 38 Ford Mustang as he is set to become the second rookie in as many years for FRM.

Speaking about having Anthony Alfredo on board, team owner Bob Jenkins said:

"We met Anthony and spent time with him when the last season ended. We wanted another young driver and someone who could fit well into our team. We feel that Anthony is a great match, and we look forward to this season together."

#3 Sam Mayer - NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

With six cumulative victories in the ARCA Menards Series (five) and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (one), Sam Mayer knows a thing or two about Victory Lanes.

The 17-year-old will be plying his trade in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports this year.

#4 Hailie Deegan - NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Clean Harbors 200

Hailie Deegan will be racing full time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this year. She has produced strong performances - four top-5s and 17 top-10s including an 86-lap lead in the ARCA Menards Series.

Deegan made her NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut in October last year. Her 16th place finish broke the record for the best finish by a female debutant driver.

Looking forward to the 2021 season, Deegan said:

"I am excited for this next step in my career with Ford Performance. I have raced trucks in the off-road world but to now have the opportunity to race trucks in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is a dream come true."

#5 Carson Hocevar - NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Lucas Oil 150

Carson Hocevar won the Winchester 400 and a few other Super Late Model races last season. He will now drive full time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for Niece Motorsports.

Hailed as one of the best Late Model racers, he will gun for the rookie honours to do his reputation justice.

Team owner Al Niece hoped for a good showing from Hocevar when he said:

"Carson has really impressed us. He’s proven his talent – getting into the truck with no track time and really holding his own. We’re thrilled to have him with us full time."

NASCAR has announced many modifications and changes to this year's schedule. Nevertheless, these rookies are expected to light up the tracks.