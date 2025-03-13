NASCAR top driver average finish at Las Vegas ahead of 2025 Cup race ft. Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin

As the NASCAR schedule progresses, teams will head to Las Vegas this weekend to compete in the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event's entry list includes Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, and others. Some drivers on the list have visited the speedway more times than others, resulting in impressive finishes.

Ad

This list will examine five drivers of this weekend's grid who have had high NASCAR Cup Series average finishes at the Las Vegas track, including the race in March, as well as their finishes at the playoff race.

#5 Ryan Blaney

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, March 3rd 2024 - Source: Imagn

Over his time in the NASCAR Cup Series, Ryan Blaney has driven for Wood Brothers Racing and Team Penske. Since the start of his career, he has made 17 appearances at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. During those 17 starts, he has achieved six top-fives and 10 top 10 finishes, which includes his highest finish of third place coming at last year's race in March. The #12 driver has also achieved five fifth-place finishes, contributing to his average finish of 12.6.

Ad

Trending

#4 Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 vehicle for Joe Gibbs Racing, has made multiple appearances at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway throughout his long career in the NASCAR Cup Series. He has had 26 starts at the track, in which he has achieved six top-fives and 14 top-10s. He has also crossed the finish line at Las Vegas to take victory on one occasion - when he won the playoff race in 2021. Despite that, Hamlin has had 12 lower than 10th place finishes on this tack, giving him an average finish of 12.3.

Ad

#3 Kyle Busch

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has made 27 starts at the track, scoring 12 top-fives and 15 top-10s. Most of Busch's high finishes at the track, including a win during the 2009 season, as well as his two runner-up finishes and four out of five third-place positions, have all come from his time at Joe Gibbs Racing. Since joining Richard Childress Racing in 2023, his highest finish at this track came in October when he finished third. Like Hamlin, Busch has also finished lower than 10th place 12 times, giving him an average finish of 11.3.

Ad

#2 Joey Logano

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) celebrates his victory of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 20th 2024 - Source: Imagn

Defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano heads into this week's race with 23 entries at Las Vegas under his belt. Over his 23 appearances, he has scored eight top-fives and 14 top-10s, while also achieved four wins at this track. The four wins came during the 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2024 seasons, with the latter two wins contributing to his championship titles in those years. With Logano only missing out on the top-10 spot nine out of 23 times, he goes into this weekend with an average finish of 9.5

Ad

#1 Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson has the highest average finish of the current entry list of drivers for this weekend's race, topping the table with a 9.4. Like Logano, Larson also has eight top-fives, but only 12 top-10 finishes. The Hendricks Motorsports driver has also seen victory at the track, having scored NASCAR Cup wins here three times - in 2021, 2023, and 2024. Larson has also scored four runner-up finishes and has finished lower than 10th on only five out of the 17 starts he's made here, contributing to his high average finish number.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback