NASCAR Toyota Owners 400: Timings and channel for today’s race explored

This weekend's Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway will mark the NASCAR Cup Series' return to the short track. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday morning at the three-quarter-mile D-shaped oval. Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing won the Toyota Owners 400 last year and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

To tie Richard Petty's record of six victories in this race, Kyle Busch, who took the victory earlier this season in Fontana, will attempt one more time. 2018 saw Busch triumph in Richmond for the seventh time; the 300-mile race was won by Denny Hamlin the previous year.

On the 0.75-mile asphalt short track, 37 drivers will battle it out for 400 laps on Sunday, making for a 300-mile race. In addition to eight degrees on the front stretch and two degrees on the back stretch, there will be 14 degrees of banking at turns 1-4. While racing like a short track, the 0.75-mile is closer to an intermediate track.

This weekend's Toyota Owners 400, which will take place at Richmond Raceway, will bring the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series to Richmond, Virginia. On Sunday, April 2, the green flag will be raised at 3:30 PM ET, and FS1 and MRN will broadcast the action live.

FOX Sports holds the exclusive broadcast rights to the Toyota Owners 400. As a result, all of the action in Richmond, Virginia, including practice and qualifying, will be shown live on FS1 and MRN, with the main event being broadcast live on FS1 and MRN.

Fans may also join a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to watch the action from Richmond.

NASCAR appeals board reverses the points punishment imposed on Hendrick Motorsports drivers

After practice on March 10 at the Phoenix Circuit, NASCAR took the louvers pieces that go over the radiator exit ducts and blow air over the hood from all four Hendrick Motorsports cars. The fines were then imposed on March 15.

A three-member NASCAR appeals panel overturned 100-point fines for Hendrick Motorsports drivers, who will also be exempt from a 10-point penalty when the playoffs begin.

The panel upheld their crew chiefs' four-race bans and $100,000 penalties for changing parts of the vehicle that guide air over the hoods on Wednesday.

The decision is a boon for Hendrick, as it advances Alex Bowman from 16th to first in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, William Byron from 22nd to third, and Kyle Larson from 27th to ninth.

The Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 team, which has been utilizing temporary drivers for the injured Chase Elliott, moves up to 20th place in the owner standings.

